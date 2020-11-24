ROBERT MAGOBET
Putting on a mask, social distancing and considering others were the mechanisms needed so that the Neosho County Community College women’s basketball program could continue community service in one of the more bizarre years in the history of the world.
Leading this effort is eighth-year head coach JJ Davis. And his bunch every Monday the last three months have been participating in community tours and emailing fourth-grade Chanute Elementary School teacher Rose Fox’s students as pen pals.
“You got to find a blessing every day regardless of what’s going on; find a blessing and enjoy the blessing,” Davis said.
For the community tour — a community service that has been a yearly deed for the last three years — the Lady Panthers, all the while wearing masks, go to different Chanute businesses, signing cards writing, “Thank you for supporting the town.” The program then buys these businesses some cookies.
When it comes to pen pals, NCCC’s players email Fox’s students, asking about general life, pets, favorite animals, etc. The process eventually gets to a point when NCCC players will hand out snack bags and presents, though that will not happen until NCCC’s second semester. Last year, the team gave out dart boards as well as basketball and football games.
“You’d be amazed of how many people I’ve seen in the community that are young kids that say hey, ‘My pen pal was Bianca Valderrama (2016-2017 player), or Calea Augustin (2017-2018 player),’ or whatever, just the names from the past that have made an impact on those kiddos.”
Fox, the mother of Chanute Lady Blue Comets head coach Dustin Fox, and Davis thought of this idea collaboratively five years ago. Davis previously said this was a good idea to get his players out of their comfort zone in an effort to frequent the community they play for.
When it comes to community service — and on-court experience — leading the team as players are those who have been there before: sophomores (captain) Briona Jensen and Lauren Jones. Davis said Jensen isn’t hesitant in letting players know the bigger picture.
“She makes sure that serve is No. 1 on our core values,” Davis continued. “She said it the best, ‘You don’t have to like to do it. You’re just going to do it.’ That’s the way our culture is because they know it’s not about themselves. If they want to be a part of this program, they have to give up theirself.”
Jones said it was her civic duty to give back to a place that has welcomed her in open arms since Day 1.
“I give back to this community because I have felt nothing but welcomed by them coming from out of state (Greenfield, Mo.),” Jones said. “I appreciate the continuing support from this community and want to make it full circle. My team spends a lot of time with each other doing these activities, and we always make things fun. It’s also a great way to get support and names out there.”
Jones and Jensen are on holiday break after leaving NCCC last Friday following three months of training on campus. They will return Jan. 4, which is another step in building off a 2019-2020 basketball campaign — the winningest women’s basketball regular season in 25 years.
