With a 15-point margin, Chanute High School has once again been named the winner of the Martin Rohde Southeast Kansas League All-Sports Award for the 2022-23 school year.

Chanute captured the all-sports championship with 77.5 points. Taking second place in the final standings was Fort Scott at 62.5. Just one point separated second through fourth place, with Pittsburg finishing third at 62 and Independence fourth at 61.5. Rounding out the standings were Labette County in fifth at 52.5, Parsons sixth at 42.5 and Field Kindley seventh at 40.5.

