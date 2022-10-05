ST. PAUL — The St. Paul Indians now sit atop the Three Rivers League after a pair of wins over Marmaton Valley 25-19, 26-28, 25-14, and Crest 19-25, 25-22, 25-5.
St. Paul and Crest entered the night as the lone undefeated teams in league play, with Crest winning their first seven matchups.
“It went all three tonight and was a battle from start to finish,” St. Paul head coach Mark Haight said. “I was very proud of my girls.”
Seniors Sophia Albertini and Josey Harris once again led the attack assisted by senior Kenna Doherty. Albertini posted 23 kills and three aces, Harris had 20 kills, eight blocks and 11 aces, with Doherty in the mix for 46 assists, three blocks and three service points of her own.
Senior Chloe Seme had six kills, senior Maggie Winter had five kills, an ace and a dig, with senior Gennie Vitt adding a trio of aces.
After a losing record at the Chanute tournament on Saturday, the Indians were looking to build back some momentum heading toward the postseason with the pair of home matches. Haight apparently got what he wanted out of his team, especially in the match with Crest.
“I said coming from last weekend playing in the Chanute tournament, and the West Franklin tournament the weekend before, we needed to mature as a team going into tonight,” Haight said. “Crest came out in the first set and put it to us.
“We responded in the second set with a complete team effort to tie the match up,” Haight continued. “In the third set we came out and quickly got on top to control the entire set to finish it out.”
Up Next
St. Paul rounds out the regular season with a home triangular on Tuesday. The Indians (26-6) welcome Altoona-Midway (3-23) and Northeast (9-14) for a first serve at 5 p.m.
Box Scores
Marmaton Valley - 19 28 14 (1)
St. Paul - 25 26 25 (2)
Crest - 25 22 5 (1)
St. Paul - 19 25 25 (2)
