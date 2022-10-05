ST. PAUL — The St. Paul Indians now sit atop the Three Rivers League after a pair of wins over Marmaton Valley 25-19, 26-28, 25-14, and Crest 19-25, 25-22, 25-5.

St. Paul and Crest entered the night as the lone undefeated teams in league play, with Crest winning their first seven matchups.

