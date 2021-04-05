ROBERT MAGOBET
IOLA – Chanute’s softball team was able to get things back on track after beating Iola 6-2 on Friday on the road.
Kori Babcock went 1 for 4 with two RBI. Grace Thompson was 1 for 3, while Kamri Naff, Brinly Bancroft and Marlee Miller all went 1 for 4. Overall, Chanute produced five hits to Iola’s two.
“I’m really proud of them,” CHS head coach Beth Jackett said. “They’ve had a couple of rough days this week, and they actually got together as a team (Friday) morning and had an early lunch as a team. They were really determined that they were tired of losing and they wanted to come out and get a win tonight and we kept reminding them of that.”
There was no player more motivated by this message than starting pitcher Kamri Naff. She struck out 11, walked one, and allowed no earned runs and two hits in seven innings pitched. Naff even had two 1-2-3 innings, including the last inning of the ballgame.
The game reached 6-0 after Babcock hit a two-run single in the top of the fifth, which scored Brinly Bancroft and Riley Hicks. Bancroft hit a hard groundball and reached on an error, while Hicks was a pinch-runner earlier in the inning.
Babcock said her team hit, played defense, and pitched well.
“We did good hitting in the middle of the fifth inning and then we played good defense for most of the innings,” Babcock said. “Kamri threw a really good game. ... It feels good to end the week with a win, and start off next week strong.”
Iola had six errors to Chanute’s four.
Chanute (2-2) will next play Parsons today at 3:30 pm on the road.
