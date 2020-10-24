ROBERT MAGOBET
COFFEYVILLE – The final regular season soccer game of the year didn’t end the way Chanute hoped, with a final score of 1-0 in favor of the Coffeyville Golden Tornado. But the play on the field was encouraging as the team moves forward into the postseason.
On the road Thursday night, the Blue Comets were able to get within just a goal versus the Golden Tornado (11-1, 6-0) for the first time in three years. This is significant, especially given the fact that Coffeyville dominated Chanute 7-0 in the first matchup of the year on Oct. 1.
“A lot actually went pretty well,” CHS head soccer coach Adam Wilcox said. “Sometimes you can play bad in a win and good in a loss. We knew they were a strong and aggressive team. They were going to try and put us on our backs. The past two games, we made a plan that we’re not going to send balls high over the top. We’re not going to try and make these super long runs from the midfield, that we’re going to try to possess in the back together with our back four, plus our two low mids with our high mids dropping. And we did that really well. We held the ball. We were able to lock down defensively.”
Wilcox said he attributes these highlights of his team to practicing with their back six just taking pressure from an eight-man group for an hour straight in an effort to get used to being locked in for long periods of time. Wilcox was especially happy about his team preparing a game plan and going out and executing it.
Chanute junior goalkeeper Drayton Cleaver had a spectacular day with several big-time saves against an athletic and skilled Coffeyville team that was on Chanute’s side of the field for virtually the entire game. The only goal Cleaver gave up was to sophomore Tyler Zimmerman at the 26:15 mark. Zimmerman scored close to 30 seconds after entering the game on his first touch of the soccer ball; junior Jose Gaspar racked up the assist for Coffeyville.
Zimmerman’s contributions all year have led to Coffeyville winning the SEK League title for the second straight year, which is the sixth title in program history. This is the fourth time the Golden Tornado has won the league outright (2002, 2017, 2019, 2020).
“We’ve closed the gap on them from where we started two years ago,” Wilcox said. “This group shut them out for a whole half, which we haven’t done. We gave up just the one. Coffeyville is still good and obviously better than us if they beat us twice.”
There are no style points added for the way a team wins, but Coffeyville beat Chanute in dominant fashion the first time because Chanute wasn’t healthy. This time, a full slate of players was available, and the outcome was a lot more representative of what Wilcox preaches to his players on a daily basis: playing hard and playing together for significant periods of time.
Chanute (5-8-2) has 12 seed points, and will host Paola High School this Monday at 6:30 pm for a Class 4-1A Region 5 first round matchup.
“We’re always looking to finish goals; I think everybody is looking for that,” Wilcox said. “If we can hold Coffeyville to one in 80 (minutes), we’ve just got to get our own goals. Our defensive back has looked good enough to beat a good team. And you can’t expect the back line to hold somebody out for a whole game.”
