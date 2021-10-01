JARED McMASTERS
The Neosho County Panthers volleyball team will not take part in this weekend’s Des Moines Area Invitational.
This schedule update comes after the Panthers announced on Wednesday that they were postponing that evening’s match against the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Golden Norsemen.
Panthers head coach Marisa Compton and Neosho County athletic director Riann Mullis confirmed that the postponement and cancelations were due to COVID-19 precautions and protocols related to Neosho County’s program.
“We made the decision to postpone and appreciate everyone’s understanding,” Compton said in a text.
Mullis declined to elaborate on if the decision was made due to COVID-19 cases within the program or a more precautionary reason, such as contact tracing.
“I can’t confirm anything other than that we’re following COVID-19 protocols,” she said.
Mullis said the team is still treating the NEO match as a postponement because the Panthers still hope to reschedule that contest for later in the season.
At the time of publication, Neosho County has no plans on when practices will resume, but the Panthers are hopeful that they’ll be ready to face the Highland Scotties on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
“As of right now, we’re very, very confident that that game is on,” Mullis said. “COVID-19 can change anything and everything, as we know, within any minute of any day, but as of now, we’re pretty confident that we can play that game.”
