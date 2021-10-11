JARED McMASTERS
HUMBOLDT — With each victory the Humboldt Cubs steamroll their way through, the ghosts of their one loss haunt them more and more.
This time, the Cubs’ latest victim was the Jayhawk-Linn Jayhawks football team in a 62-18 blowout win at home. It’s the third time in their last four games the Cubs have reached the 50-point mark on offense, while the defense has only conceded 39 combined points over that span.
But Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick remains unsatisfied.
“I’ve never been frustrated with a 44-point win, but it’s just the little things,” Wyrick said. “I think that’s the frustrating part because we’re so close to really, really reaching our full potential on offense and defense. We had a motto a few years ago to do your job, and that’s what it is right now.”
Sure, Wyrick will take about 200 rushing yards and four total touchdowns from senior quarterback Gavin Page any time. He also won’t complain when junior running back Trey Sommer tacks on more than 150 yards on the ground to that total.
“We’ve got to get better up front, but (Sommer) makes us right a lot by running hard, running forward,” Wyrick said. “He’s not the fastest guy in the world, but we’re OK with that. He runs hard and pounds it.”
Once Humboldt had a chance to adjust to Jayhawk-Linn’s triple-option offense after allowing three touchdowns, the Cubs stifled the Jayhawks and held their opponents scoreless for over two quarters.
Still, those pesky little missteps — falling asleep on plays, missing a block on the backside, self-inflicted penalties and picking up the wrong man on defense — are issues he simply can’t ignore.
“That’s the only thing that was stopping us tonight, especially on offense,” Wyrick said.
Wyrick recognizes that eliminating the tiny mistakes that plagued his team in this Friday’s rout almost certainly wouldn’t have shifted the tide in the Cubs’ season-opening 45-0 loss to the Ava (Missouri) Bears.
The Bears are now 7-0 this season, outscoring their opponents 289-83. Given the circumstances, that was a contest the Cubs were always going to be outmatched in.
Following Friday’s win over the Jayhawks, the infuriating part for Humboldt’s season is having to live with that early blemish on their record, especially seeing how dominant the Cubs have been since then — even with the occasional minor blunder on the odd play here or there.
“You can’t help but keep looking back at it,” Wyrick said. “They’re a good team, and with only a day to prepare for that type of offense it was tough.”
For Wyrick, the past has to be just that. The Cubs can’t erase that defeat from their season.
Looking ahead, all he can do now is use wins like this to redirect his team’s attention to just how high their ceiling can be if they cut out those small mistakes.
And he’s confident this group will respond to that message.
“(That loss) was good for us,” Wyrick said. “I really do believe that. We’ve really responded. It did a lot for us to help understand where we’re at.”
Up Next
The Cubs, who moved to 5-1 overall, will travel to face the undefeated Wellsville Eagles next Friday.
