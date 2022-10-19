Altoona MS MBL Volleyball

Altoona's Bella Douglas (5) prepares to bump Saturday during the Mineral Belt League Tournament while teammates Sandra Morales (10) and Emily Burch (9) stand ready. The Jets won the lower bracket championship of the tournament.

 Debra Meigs | Contributed photo

ST. PAUL – What a way to wrap up a tremendous season for the Altoona-Midway Middle School volleyball team. The Jets won both of their matches here Saturday, and thus captured the lower bracket championship of the Mineral Belt League Tournament.

Altoona-Midway won their opening match over Elk Valley, before advancing into the finals against St Patrick’s of Parsons, where Altoona claimed another triumph to clinch the title.

