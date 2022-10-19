ST. PAUL – What a way to wrap up a tremendous season for the Altoona-Midway Middle School volleyball team. The Jets won both of their matches here Saturday, and thus captured the lower bracket championship of the Mineral Belt League Tournament.
Altoona-Midway won their opening match over Elk Valley, before advancing into the finals against St Patrick’s of Parsons, where Altoona claimed another triumph to clinch the title.
The MBL Tournament is divided into three brackets in order to promote competitive matches. The three bracket champions do not continue on to determine a single victor.
“Winning both matches and finishing off the year with a bracket title was simply tremendous,” Altoona head coach Nikki Almond said. “The girls were excited, and I am very proud of all of them.”
The Jets took the measure of Elk Valley 2-0 (25-12, 25-17) in the opening round.
Sandra Morales ripped off 23 good serves including 15 aces. Khiana Hicks contributed five aces, Hadlee Pupanek had three, and Destiny Raymond added one ace. Pupanek also had a kill in the victory.
“This was the first time Khiana had ever served over hand in a match,” Almond noted. “She did amazing and was so excited. The girls did amazing at lifting each other up and taking care of the ball in this match.”
The tourney final with St. Patrick’s was much tougher, but the Jets came out on top with a 2-0 (25-19, 25-20) victory.
Morales fired another seven aces while Raymond and Hicks added two and one. Pupanek had four tips, and she and Morales also claimed two kills apiece.
Morales was credited with five good hits and Hicks had two, while Morales and Raymond each added a dig.
“This was an emotional match,” Almond said. “The girls got a little nervous when the score got close, but they pulled it together and managed to post the win.
“We were missing a starter today, so Emily (Burch) played in her place,” Almond continued. “Emily had two good serves in this match and has improved a lot over the season, along with the rest of the girls. I could not be prouder of this group.”
The MBL lower bracket championship capped off a tremendous year for the Jets. Playing without any eighth graders on the roster, the squad improved continually throughout the season. The Jets won eight of their final 10 contests to finish the season with an impressive 9-9 record.
“I am so proud of their tenacity through the season and couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls,” Almond said. “I am excited that I get this team for another year before these 7th graders move on to high school.”
Box Scores
Altoona 25 25 (2)
Elk Valley 12 17 (0)
Altoona 25 25 (2)
St. Patrick’s 19 20 (0)
