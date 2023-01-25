OLATHE — The Chanute Blue Comets continued a busy bowling season this weekend, taking on a meet at Olathe Lanes East. The varsity boys finished third, tallying a season-high pin total in the process.
“We are a very young team and different lane conditions will always make a difference,” Chanute head coach Roy McCoy said. “With heavier oil patterns and the equipment we have to work with, we must go more down the lanes instead of crossing boards which makes it critical to hitting their mark. Washburn Rural and Olathe East are powerhouse teams and really showed that.”
Trenton Allen led the boys with a 612, barely edging out the games of Jett Cosby’s 612. After a tough game of 168 to open the day, Cosby bounced back in his last two games to finish neck and neck with Allen.
“The bowlers that adjust the best will make a difference,” McCoy said. “It all comes to listening to the coaches and making the adjustments.”
Jacob Pierce finished with a series score of 420, followed by a varsity debut from Dylan Aday with 413, Noah Frey with 408 and Tucker McKinsey with 385.
Zoey Turner led Chanute on the girls side, posting a series of 414.
“Zoey continues to lead the team in scoring and we need her to focus on adjusting to what the lanes give her,” McCoy said. “We need her and Taya to really find their shot early.”
Taya McKinsey had a score of 386, edged out by the team’s newest bowler; Emily Cunningham.
With just two weeks of experience under her belt, Cunningham posted a 403 series.
“These girls are working hard with only a couple of weeks of bowling under their belt,” McCoy said.
Katelynn Kennedy had a 240 and Liz Thompson posted a 238 series.
“Katelynn is my hardest worker of the varsity girls. She is working very hard on mechanics and when the light comes on, she will do very well,” McCoy said.
Malachi Wood led the junior varsity boys with a personal-best series score of 381, followed by Noah Gawlas with 312, Skyler Newman with 278 and Harrison Vaughan with 262.
“Skyler and Harrison are working on a new release, but it will take a while for it to be effective,” McCoy said.
Up Next
The Chanute bowlers were back in action on Tuesday, taking on a meet in Atchison.
Results
Varsity Boys
Varsity Girls
Junior Varsity Boys
