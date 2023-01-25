Chanute Bowling vs Ottawa 1.9.23 - Dylan Aday

Chanute freshman Dylan Aday lets the ball fly during a home meet with Ottawa on Jan. 9. Aday made his varsity debut in Olathe on Friday, tallying a series score of 413.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

OLATHE — The Chanute Blue Comets continued a busy bowling season this weekend, taking on a meet at Olathe Lanes East. The varsity boys finished third, tallying a season-high pin total in the process.

“We are a very young team and different lane conditions will always make a difference,” Chanute head coach Roy McCoy said. “With heavier oil patterns and the equipment we have to work with, we must go more down the lanes instead of crossing boards which makes it critical to hitting their mark. Washburn Rural and Olathe East are powerhouse teams and really showed that.”

