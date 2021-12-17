MATT RESNICK
FORT SCOTT — It was rough sledding offensively for the Chanute Blue Comets against the league rival Fort Scott Tigers Tuesday night. Chanute trailed 18-0 early in the second quarter en route to a 61-29 defeat.
“It’s an awfully big hole to put yourself in,” Chanute head coach Dustin Fox said. “I thought our kids were resilient and continued to play hard. We just didn’t make a lot of shots, and Fort Scott did the opposite of that.”
The Blue Comets (1-2) struggled to contain Tigers forwards Abby Altic and McKenzie Murphy, as the duo dominated the low post, combining for 25 points and 15 rebounds.
“They definitely had more size than us,” Fox said. “Our game-plan was to try to take away the inside with our bigs, and then make sure we got out to their shooters. We had some breakdowns where they were able to get some open looks, and they made us pay.”
Fox also noted that his club committed far too many turnovers.
“It felt like we were playing transition defense the entire game,” he said. “And when you’re not making shots and turning it over, it makes it tough to be very effective defensively in the half court.”
Fox said the Blue Comets need to be a more confident shooting team.
“I think we have kids who can knock down shots,” he said. “For whatever reason, we haven’t really done much of that through our first three games.”
Fox added that his squad needs to hit the glass with more authority, especially with a matchup against the Labette County Grizzlies coming soon.
A bright spot for the Blue Comets was the play of sophomore forward Kierny Follmer, Fox said.
“She played one of the most active games we’ve seen her play,” Fox said. “She led us in rebounding, and was really solid for us inside. It was good to see her come alive and play the way we know she’s capable of.”
Up Next
Chanute hosts Labette County (4-1) on Friday, Dec. 17, at 6 pm.
Fort Scott 61, Chanute 29
Fort Scott 15 16 13 17 — 61
Chanute: 0 12 7 10 — 29
Scoring
Chanute: Payton Shields 8, Kierny Follmer 7, Jayelynn Smith 5, Tyra Bogle 2, AnnaKate Noonon 2, Emma Sander 2, Ashley Haviland 2, Brylynn Wicker 1
Fort Scott: Abby Altic 15, Keegan Yarick 14, McKenzie Murphy 10, Allie Brown 7, Kylie Comstock 5, Carsen Wunderly 2, Jescie Comstock 2, Bailey Couch 2, Raveyn Kegler 2, Ellie Smith 2
