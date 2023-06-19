Humboldt Speedway June 16, 2023 - Paden Phillips

Chanute native Paden Phillips, driver of the No. 127 car, poses with friends and family after winning the ARMI USRA Modifieds feature race on Friday at Humboldt Speedway.

 Jerry Milam | Race Rush 66 Racing Photos

HUMBOLDT — Setting the track record, going high point on the night and leading from start-to-finish here Friday, Matt Covington dominated the American Sprint Car Series National Tour stop at Humboldt Speedway.

Covington’s third win of the season was his first with the ASCSNT in 2023 and the 17th of his career. Humboldt Speedway is the 16th track Covington has claimed a victory at.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments