HUMBOLDT — Setting the track record, going high point on the night and leading from start-to-finish here Friday, Matt Covington dominated the American Sprint Car Series National Tour stop at Humboldt Speedway.
Covington’s third win of the season was his first with the ASCSNT in 2023 and the 17th of his career. Humboldt Speedway is the 16th track Covington has claimed a victory at.
Covington had a rebound night after getting tangled up Thursday at the Creek County Speedway.
“It’s no different than any other year,” Covington said in victory lane. “You have to work through the hardships and learn to enjoy it somehow because that’s what keeps you going and pushes you and allows you to enjoy a night like this. The track was cowboy up a little bit, you know, popping wheelies, having to run the curb, but I had a good time out front with it.”
Getting the point over Tanner Conn at the start, the South Plains Towing/Reece Construction No. 95 car wasted no time pulling away as Jordon Mallett worked his way to second on lap two. Into traffic quickly, Covington made quick work of the back markers, while Mallett found his rounds blocked.
After a caution on lap 19 for Landon Britt, who rolled to a stop in the third and fourth turns, Covington picked up right where he left off and pulled away to a 0.999-second margin at the finish. Jordon Mallett held onto second. Posting his first career National Tour podium, 16-year-old Christopher Townsend held off the charge of Sean McClelland for third. From seventh, McClelland crossed fourth, with Kyler Johnson winning the drag race to the line for fifth.
Finding a line just off the high side on the restart, Jeremy Campbell began picking off cars quickly to grab sixth. Fred Mattox was seventh, followed by Tanner Conn. Suffering an engine change that put Brandon Anderson to the rear of the field, the No. 55b made it back to ninth with Jason Martin going 15th to tenth.
The 19-car field at Humboldt Speedway was topped in The Driver’s Project Qualifying by Covington at 12.076 seconds. AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race wins went to Tanner Conn, Kyler Johnson and Chris Morgan. The KSE Hard Charger was Jeremy Campbell.
The ASCSNT rolls north to 81-Speedway in Park City on Saturday, June 17. Gates open at 3:00 P.M. for the pits and 5:00 P.M. for the stands. Hot Laps are at 6:00 P.M., with racing at 7:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and military, and free for kids 10 and under. Other divisions include the JLR Property Management USRA A-Mods, AutoTech Service Super Stocks, and Primal Jerky Mini Stocks.
The 2023 season marks the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the National Tour, the ASCS Nation also includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition. Live coverage of the American Sprint Car Series can be found at racindirt.com
Results
ASCS NATIONAL
The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 14-Jordon Mallett, 12.333[7]; 2. 10-Landon Britt, 12.389[2]; 3. 3X-Tanner Conn, 12.413[3]; 4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, 12.485[1]; 5. 36-Jason Martin, 12.500[6]; 6. 13-Elijah Gile, 12.583[5]; 7. 31-Casey Wills, 12.667[4]
The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington, 12.076[1]; 2. 3-Howard Moore, 12.374[6]; 3. 2-Chase Porter, 12.411[4]; 4. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 12.421[2]; 5. 11-Austin O'Neal, 12.577[5]; 6. 938-Bradley Fezard, 12.888[3]
The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 6-Christopher Townsend, 12.441[4]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 12.460[6]; 3. 1-Sean McClelland, 12.482[5]; 4. 7C-Chris Morgan, 12.530[2]; 5. 26M-Fred Mattox, 12.648[1]; 6. 91-Michael Day, 12.799[3]
AR Dyno Specialty Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3X-Tanner Conn[2]; 2. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[1]; 3. 10-Landon Britt[3]; 4. 14-Jordon Mallett[4]; 5. 36-Jason Martin[5]; 6. 31-Casey Wills[7]; 7. 13-Elijah Gile[6]
AR Dyno Specialty Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 45X-Kyler Johnson[1]; 2. 2-Chase Porter[2]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[4]; 4. 938-Bradley Fezard[6]; 5. 3-Howard Moore[3]; 6. 11-Austin O'Neal[5]
AR Dyno Specialty Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7C-Chris Morgan[1]; 2. 1-Sean McClelland[2]; 3. 26M-Fred Mattox[5]; 4. 6-Christopher Townsend[4]; 5. 91-Michael Day[6]; 6. 55B-Brandon Anderson[3]
RacinDirt A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington[1]; 2. 14-Jordon Mallett[3]; 3. 6-Christopher Townsend[4]; 4. 1-Sean McClelland[7]; 5. 45X-Kyler Johnson[8]; 6. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[12]; 7. 26M-Fred Mattox[10]; 8. 3X-Tanner Conn[2]; 9. 55B-Brandon Anderson[16]; 10. 36-Jason Martin[15]; 11. 938-Bradley Fezard[11]; 12. 7C-Chris Morgan[9]; 13. 91-Michael Day[14]; 14. 13-Elijah Gile[19]; 15. 10-Landon Britt[5]; 16. 2-Chase Porter[6]; 17. 31-Casey Wills[17]; 18. 3-Howard Moore[13]; 19. 11-Austin O'Neal[18]
ARMI USRA MODIFIEDS
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 75-Tad Davis[2]; 2. 127-Paden Phillips[5]; 3. 29-Ethyn Hafner[1]; 4. 15-Wyatt Gaggero[3]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3J-Lewis Jackson[3]; 2. 65B-Brett Davis[4]; 3. 7D7-Kyle Covert[2]; 4. 9-Kenton Allen[5]
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 127-Paden Phillips[4]; 2. 65B-Brett Davis[1]; 3. 15-Wyatt Gaggero[8]; 4. 3J-Lewis Jackson[6]; 5. 9-Kenton Allen[7]
RAYS METAL DEPOT USRA B-MODS
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. X2-Brian Bolin[1]; 2. 15R-Ryan Smith[3]; 3. 61-Sturgis Streeter[4]; 4. 44-Braden Stoner[5]; 5. 27-Terry Williams[8]; 6. 52-Cory Janasek[2]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10P-Dayton Pursley[2]; 2. 7G-Gabe Hodges[1]; 3. 54-Tyler Kidwell[5]; 4. 17-Henry Chambers[6]; 5. 17X-Mike Striegel[7]; 6. ZEE28-Randy Zimmerman[4]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Reece Solander[2]; 2. 28A-Andy Bryant[5]; 3. 8S-Jon Sheets[1]; 4. 3D-Dexton Daniels[4]; 5. 18JR-Chase Sigg[3]; 6. 28-Shawn Langhover[6]; 7. (DNS) 10J-Caden Johnson
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 7G-Gabe Hodges[5]; 2. X2-Brian Bolin[1]; 3. 5-Reece Solander[6]; 4. 17-Henry Chambers[10]; 5. 10P-Dayton Pursley[4]; 6. 61-Sturgis Streeter[8]; 7. 15R-Ryan Smith[2]; 8. 17X-Mike Striegel[14]; 9. ZEE28-Randy Zimmerman[17]; 10. 7-Jesse Folk Jr[19]; 11. 18JR-Chase Sigg[15]; 12. 31-Luke Phillips[20]; 13. 27-Terry Williams[12]; 14. 28-Shawn Langhover[18]
EXTRUSIONS, INC. MIDWEST MODS
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21A-Andrew Hodges[3]; 2. 09-Tret Bailey[6]; 3. 1-Trevor Holman[2]; 4. 55J-Justin Boots[7]; 5. 96-Dylan Daniels[4]; 6. 57-Mike Davis[8]; 7. 1N1-Derek Tompkins Mr[1]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 16-Matthew Kay[1]; 2. 9-Jon Westhoff[3]; 3. 99JR-Blake Sutton[8]; 4. 6K-Kris Smith[4]; 5. 89-Jackson McGowen[7]; 6. 34-Kolt Knoblich[2]; 7. 82-Shawn Frey Mr[5]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 01JR-Tyler Davis[5]; 2. 11-Casey Jesseph[4]; 3. 25-Clint Drake[2]; 4. 423-Todd Woodruff[7]; 5. 23-AJ Reed[6]; 6. 12B-Logan Boone[1]; 7. 53-Kody Mullins[3]
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 16-Matthew Kay[4]; 2. 99JR-Blake Sutton[2]; 3. 9-Jon Westhoff[7]; 4. 7-Jesse Folk Jr[22]; 5. 89-Jackson McGowen[13]; 6. 09-Tret Bailey[1]; 7. 21A-Andrew Hodges[3]; 8. 423-Todd Woodruff[9]; 9. 1-Trevor Holman[10]; 10. 25-Clint Drake[11]; 11. 34-Kolt Knoblich[17]; 12. 6K-Kris Smith[12]; 13. 40-Quentin Sams[23]; 14. 12B-Logan Boone[18]; 15. 96-Dylan Daniels[15]; 16. 57-Mike Davis[16]; 17. 82-Shawn Frey Mr[20]; 18. 1N1-Derek Tompkins Mr[19]
HOME SAVINGS BANK FACTORY STOCKS
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Dallas Joyce[4]; 2. 3-Derrek Wilson[5]; 3. 613-Ethan Vance[3]; 4. 3P-Matt Powell[1]; 5. 87-Kenny Schettler[10]; 6. 17-Tevyn James[7]; 7. 36A-Michael Bowman[6]; 8. 14M2-Ashley Mueller[8]
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 7-Dallas Joyce[2]; 2. 3-Derrek Wilson[4]; 3. 3P-Matt Powell[1]; 4. 613-Ethan Vance[5]; 5. 14M-Trey Stipp[9]; 6. 87-Kenny Schettler[6]; 7. 17-Tevyn James[3]; 8. 14M2-Ashley Mueller[8]; 9. 36A-Michael Bowman[7]
USRA TUNERS
Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 17H-Clint Haigler[1]; 2. 707-Larry Trester[2]; 3. 4T-Trenton Wilson[8]; 4. 21S-Jesse Stair[5]; 5. 15-Travis Bockover[6]; 6. 2-Derryl Aeillo[10]; 7. 14S-Joseph Stair[7]; 8. 88T-Tessa Perry[9]; 9. 3B-Mike Brown[4]; 10. 20-Austin Frey[3]
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 4T-Trenton Wilson[3]; 2. 17H-Clint Haigler[5]; 3. 21S-Jesse Stair[2]; 4. 707-Larry Trester[4]; 5. 15-Travis Bockover[6]; 6. 2-Derryl Aeillo[1]; 7. 88T-Tessa Perry[8]; 8. 3B-Mike Brown[9]; 9. 14S-Joseph Stair[7]
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.