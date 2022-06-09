Winter Snyder was a breath away from not returning to Labette for her sophomore campaign. Less than a year later, she’s an All-American.
Snyder, a Humboldt native, was named a second team NJCAA All-American on Tuesday. She’s the fifth NJCAA All-American in school history.
“She represents our program as one of the best 26 players in the country. That’s incredible,” Labette head coach Ryan Phillips said. “Putting up the numbers she put up is impressive. It’s a great honor and I’m super proud of her.”
Snyder’s 2022 season came after her father’s sudden death to a heart attack last summer. She strongly considered leaving Labette and sport behind to help support her family.
Eventually, Snyder made the choice to return to campus for her sophomore campaign.
“It’s a culmination of her dedication and her understanding of what her dad would’ve wanted,” Phillips said. “The hard work she’s put in is something they enjoyed together. There’s all kinds of emotions that make this story great. It goes back to the type of player that she is. She’s intelligent and works her tail off to be great.”
“After coming to the decision of playing, I dedicated the whole season to my dad,” Snyder added. “I played with him on my heart every game.”
Snyder led the Cardinals in virtually every offensive category in the spring.
She led Labette in at-bats (151), hits (63), runs (55), doubles (24), home runs (10), RBI (48), batting average (.417) and slugging percentage (.788).
Phillips moved Snyder to the top of the lineup from the heart of the order during the course of the season.
“We wanted to give her as many at-bats as possible,” Phillips said. “Two or so positions in a lineup is about 20 to 30 at-bats in a season, give or take. I’ve seen more programs start to put their best batter in the top of the lineup. And that helps the rest of the lineup become more of a threat.”
Perhaps the most impressive stat for Snyder was that she struck out just five times in the season.
“You look at any numbers throughout any good team, a majority of the best kids will have 10-plus strikeouts in a season,” Phillips said. “She had such a great eye. She understood what pitchers were throwing and she relayed that information to our team. She made our entire offense more threatening.”
A former Labette player, Payton Nigh, sent Snyder a screenshot of the NJCAA All-America list on Tuesday showing that Snyder had made the the cut.
“I almost cried,” Snyder said. “That was one of my goals going into the year.”
Snyder is the fifth player in school history to be named an NJCAA All-American, joining a list that includes Chelsey Rottinghaus (2011), Katy Taylor (2015), Alex Brake (2015-16) and Audrey Miller (2019).
Miller now serves as the school’s assistant coach.
“It’s very well deserved for Winter. She’s one of the hardest workers that we’ve had,” Miller said. “You can see that there was improvement in her game. Having played with her previously, you can tell she’s grown a lot as a person and player. She’s used what’s happened in the last year and made something positive.”
Snyder will return to Labette for a third season next spring, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NJCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m going to stay in shape, keep lifting and do a lot of hitting over the summer,” Snyder said. “I’m just doing what I usually do.”
“There’s not a lot of difference between second team and first team for her,” Phillips said. “There’s not a ton to improve on offensively. We just don’t want to see a decline. We want her to feel confident and not put too much pressure on herself.”
Snyder was one of four players from the KJCCC to earn All-America status alongside Bradi Basler (Kansas City Kansas), Maci Cole (Cowley) and McKenna Lester (Kansas City Kansas)
NJCAA DIVISION II ALL-AMERICA TEAMS
First Team
(P) Cera Blanchard, Copian-Lincoln
(P) Sheyenne Creek, Murray State
(P) Brianna Hardy, Phoenix
(C) Sabetha Sands, Murray State
(INF) Abby Beck, Murray State
(INF) Katlyn Cherry, Triton
(INF) Lauren Lindsey, Jones
(UT) Brianna Tucker, Luisburg
(OF) Ali Ashner, Phoenix
(OF) Kendal Clark, Des Moines Area
(OF) Addison Hudson, Jackson
(DP) Jada Collins, Des Moines Area
(P) Bradi Basler, Kansas City Kansas
Second Team
(P) Sydney Birling, Bryant & Stratton
(P) Chayse Ramey, Parkland
(P) Brandon Anne Rogers, Pearl River
(P) Alyssa Stramaglia, Triton
(INF) Maci Cole, Cowley
(INF) Kate Hogan, South Mountain
(INF) Dayton Kell, St. Louis
(INF) McKaylee Polk, Northwest Mississippi
(OF) Bella Herman, Bryant & Stratton
(OF) Maddie Leal, LSU-Eunice
(OF) Ashlynn McPeak, Danville Area
(DP) Winter Snyder, Labette
(UT) Emma Dighton, Des Moines Area
Third Team
(P) Chloe Bennett, LSU-Eunice
(P) Carrigan Ewers, Louisburg
(C) Peggy Klingler, Kirkwood
(P) Nia Luckett, Jones
(INF) Victoria Alfaro, South Suburban
(INF) McKenna Lester, Kansas City Kansas
(INF) Ashley Nickisher, Pasco-Hernando
(OF) Abby Husk, Des Moines Area
(OF) Camryn Quilling, Chandler-Gilbert
(OF) Caroline Riffer, Central-Columbus
(DP) Ashley Lee, Louisburg
(UT) Casey Fountain, Madison
(INF) Macey Myers, Delaware Tech
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.