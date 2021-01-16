FRONTENAC – State champion Chanute High School was the big winner in a Thursday evening wrestling dual at Frontenac High School.
With just one starter unavailable, the Blue Comets (8-4) dominated the No. 5 wrestling program in Class 4A, 69-9. Frontenac was short three wrestlers, and it was Chanute’s second straight dual win in the new year, after the Jan. 9 58-15 win over Spring Hill.
“I think we basically just put more points on the board than they did,” CHS head coach Andy Albright said. “When we got chances to get falls and if we get them on their back, we don’t really let them up, and that kind of mentality pays off and helps you win in duals when you get the falls. Overall we wrestled really well.”
Winning the dual was never in question. The good start was thanks to junior Dylan DeMeritt (106), who pinned Indica Holloway in 59 seconds. DeMeritt was just more physical than his opponent.
The next match was junior Kolton Misener (113), the No. 1 wrestler in his class, taking on Bergen Souder. Misener beat Souder thanks to a pin in 1:30. Misener once again utilized his quickness, constantly attacking the legs before a first period win.
State champion Trent Clements (120) was victorious over Lathan Lundberg with a pin in 2:43. Clements was able to score numerous takedowns for a solid win.
Chanute secured six wins in a row after sophomore Trey Dillow (126), the No. 6 wrestler in his class, won by forfeit, junior Kedric Emling (132) pinned Peyton Wilderman in 1:23, and senior Colton Seely (138), the No. 4 wrestler in the class, pinned Bennie Adarr in 1:12.
Emling and Seely in their matches secured nice cradles for falls in the first period.
With Chanute up 36-0, Frontenac finally got on the board after the No. 2 wrestler in the 145-pound class, Dawson Lapping, beat No. 4 Ty Leedy after a 4-1 decision to make the score 36-3. Leedy made a mistake in the third period, and was never really able to get to his offense, as Lapping had control of the match.
Chanute went back to work after winning two straight matches. First, junior Quentin Harris (152) pinned Alex Williams in 5:37. Harris was able to make the match a marathon and not a sprint, patiently waiting for his offense in the best situations. Then junior Ty Galemore (160) won by forfeit because the No. 2 wrestler, Storm Niegsch, wasn’t able to compete.
With Chanute up 36-3, Frontenac scored its final points of the evening after Justice Compton, No. 5 in the 170-pound class, pinned sophomore Chandler Angleton (170) in 56 seconds to make the score 36-9.
Chanute went on another streak that Blue Comet fans are used to seeing, winning the next four consecutive matches.
Senior state champion Brayden Dillow (182), the No. 1 wrestler in his class, won a 5-1 decision over Dylan Ensch, the No. 4 wrestler. Ensch gave the CHS champ his best shot, but Dillow was calm, cool and collected, and patiently delivered his offense.
Then, senior sophomore Bryan Jackett (195) won by forfeit.
No. 6 junior Tuker Davis (220) pinned Brady Withnell in 1:17, before junior heavyweight Jakob Aguilar won by forfeit.
“I am really impressed with how Ty Galemore, Jacob Brinkman, Chandler Angleton, Quintin Harris and Kedric Emling have really been, you know they weren’t varsity all year last year, now they’re really stepping up and starting to wrestle better,” Albright said. “I’m real pleased with their improvement. And those kids are getting better each day.”
Chanute will compete today, 11 am at the SEK Dual Championships at home. Chanute is the No. 1 seed and will first take on a scrappy team in Coffeyville. Chanute will then take on the winner of Pittsburg and Parsons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.