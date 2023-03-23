Chanute BASE 2022 - Collage
Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

The Chanute High School baseball team enters the 2023 season with its fourth new head coach in the last decade, but Ryan Ortiz is ready to hit the ground running with the Blue Comets.

“We have a team with a lot of potential, and as a coach I want to make sure they know we have to be better everyday,” Ortiz said. “With that said, my expectations every year are to compete for league and regional titles. Taking care of business day-to-day will get us where we want to be.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments