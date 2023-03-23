The Chanute High School baseball team enters the 2023 season with its fourth new head coach in the last decade, but Ryan Ortiz is ready to hit the ground running with the Blue Comets.
“We have a team with a lot of potential, and as a coach I want to make sure they know we have to be better everyday,” Ortiz said. “With that said, my expectations every year are to compete for league and regional titles. Taking care of business day-to-day will get us where we want to be.”
Ortiz is no stranger to coaching baseball, as he has since spent 10 years as an assistant coach for Chanute, overlapped by four years spent coaching during the American Legion’s summer season.
The Blue Comets finished the 2022 season with a record of 12-9 after losing in the opening round of regionals. This included a 10-2 record in the Southeast Kansas League, good for runner-up behind Pittsburg.
The lone but important loss during the offseason was All-SEK first teamer turned Neosho County Panther, Kam Koester. A key two-way utility player, Koester went 6-3 on the mound with 35 strikeouts in just over 45 innings pitched, while hitting for a .333/.423/.379 slash line and a team-high 19 RBIs.
“This year is interesting because we have a big hole to fill with Kam leaving, but at the same time we’ve got a lot of talent,” Ortiz said. “We bring back eight starters with an extra year of growth, maturity and experience. These kids have now seen the competition at a varsity level for two years, but as any season goes we need guys to step up.”
Chanute has more than enough talent returning to improve upon the finish from a season ago.
“We are as deep as we have been since I have been coaching, with about 14 guys competing for nine spots,” Ortiz said. “As far as potential goes, it's as high as it has been around here in a few years.”
Headlining the returners is junior first baseman Lars Koester, who was an All-State honorable mention for his dominance with the bat. During his sophomore season, Lars Koester led the Blue Comets with a slash line of .424/.570/.661, tallying two home runs, a triple and six doubles.
Also hoping to have a strong season is junior shortstop and pitcher Rhett Smith, who comes off a wrist injury suffered during basketball season. Smith finished his sophomore campaign with a 4-2 pitching record with a team-high 43 strikeouts, while hitting at a .323 clip. Smith was also named an All-SEK first team selection.
Another familiar face on the mound will be senior Parker Manly. The southpaw pitcher saw action in eight games last year, racking up 20 strikeouts to just 16 hits.
“Our pitching depth will be a strength. Right now I would say we have 6-7 arms that will compete for starting jobs,” Ortiz said. “It's still early, so as our arms get stronger we hope to find some separation in the first few weeks of the season.”
Anchoring the pitching battery on the receiving end for the third straight season will be senior catcher Bryan Jackett. Catching all but five outs last season as an All-SEK second teamer, Jacket caught 11 runners stealing and picked-off two more.
“Bryan has been playing real loose and great for us so far. Having a guy behind the dish with his experience is huge for any team and I believe he will have a great year,” Ortiz said.
Junior center fielder Nathan Meisch returns to the varsity lineup to anchor the outfield. Meisch hit for a slash line of .309/.338/.397 last year, and is also a solid choice in the bullpen rotation.
Junior infielders Brax Peter and Cohwen Wheeler and sophomore right fielder Alijah Christy round out the returning starters. Peter and Wheeler are solid choices from the bullpen, and Christy committed just a single error as a freshman.
“Our core guys that are returning have been much improved in all aspects,” Ortiz said. “But we also have plenty of guys that played more junior varsity than anything last year hitting the ball well that could step up and secure spots at some point this season.”
Though he appeared at the plate just 16 times across nine varsity games, junior outfielder Luke Noonan hopes to step up his role this season. Noonan had an RBI-single in his varsity debut during a pinch-hitting situation against Iola.
“Dax Axelson, Kolby Baker and Royce Chaney could also be big for us this year working their way into the lineup,” Ortiz said.
Ortiz also noted the addition of freshman Kris Harding, who could make an immediate impact on the pitching staff with good command and a lot of arm action.
Senior Ethan Baker, juniors Hunter Anderson and Cole Reed and freshmen Brady Alonzo, Logan Axelson, Sutton Friederich, Colin Keating, De’Koven Lloyd and Jacob Thompson round out the roster.
The SEK League has been dominated in recent years by Pittsburg, who has won four of the last five titles, and Fort Scott. Ortiz knows these will be must-win matchups come league play time.
Ortiz is joined on the coaching staff by returning assistant coach Nate Peter. Assistant coach Jake Durossette is a new face on the bench, having coached girls wrestling over the last two years for Chanute.
The Blue Comets begin the 2023 campaign on Friday, hosting the Iola Mustangs for a varsity / junior varsity doubleheader beginning at 4:30 pm.
2023 Chanute Baseball Schedule
3/24 V/JV vs Iola (1-1)
4/28 V/JV @ Pittsburg (1-1)
3/31 V/JV @ Iola (1-1)
4/3 V/JV vs Lamar, Mo. (1-1)
4/4 V/JV vs Parsons (1-1)
4/7 V/JV @ Paola (2)
4/10 V/JV vs Fort Scott (1-1)
4/13 V/JV @ Labette County (1-1)
4/17 V/JV vs Labette County (1-1)
4/18 V/JV @ Parsons (1-1)
4/21 V vs Frontenac (2)
4/24 V/JV vs Pittsburg (1-1)
4/25 V/JV @ Girard (1-1)
4/28 V/JV @ Independence (1-1)
5/2 V/JV vs Independence (1-1)
5/4 V/JV @ Coffeyville (1-1)
5/8 V/JV vs Coffeyville (1-1)
5/11 V/JV @ Fort Scott (1-1)
5/15-5/18 V Regionals TBA
5/25-5/26 V State @ Salina
