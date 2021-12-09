MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT — A valiant effort came up just short for the Humboldt Cubs Tuesday night. Playing host to the Emprise Bank Basketball Tournament, the Cubs fell to the Uniontown Eagles, 48-41.
Sparked by consecutive 3-point makes from McKenna Jones and Kenysin Hottenstein, the Cubs closed out the first half on a 12 -2 run. Humboldt's 24-20 halftime advantage didn't hold for long, however, as Uniontown star shooting guard Danielle Howard caught fire.
Howard's lay-in midway through the third capped a 7-0 Uniontown blitz. In a contest that featured many lead changes, Carsyn Haviland's triple from the left corner handed the Cubs a 28-27 edge entering the fourth.
With seven minutes remaining in regulation, Haviland slashed to the bucket, scored and drew the foul. Haviland completed the traditional 3-point play, stretching Humboldt's lead to 33-29. Uniontown quickly went back on top, via Rylee Coulter's 3-ball, followed by Howard's backcourt steal and lay-in.
Humboldt (0-2) had a tough time containing Howard and freshman point guard Reese Gorman down the stretch. Gorman's right corner triple with three minutes remaining handed the Eagles a 39-37 lead, and sparked a 12-4 Uniontown run to close out the contest.
"I played six kids, and they gave me everything they had," said Humboldt head coach Aubrey Jones. "They played until they had nothing left. You have to be proud of that effort and hustle."
Jones further noted the Humboldt starting point guard Kirstyn Murrow was out due to illness.
For the Cubs, Haviland concluded with a team-high 16 points. Howard, meanwhile, paced all scorers with a game-high 27 points — while Gorman chipped in a dozen for the Eagles.
"I mean, we know that Danielle's a good player," said Jones, when asked if her game-plan revolved around the dynamic Howard. "But we also know that their freshman Reese is a good player too. So it's just really about playing team basketball, and that's what we were going to be about. We were going to fly around, play defense and be active."
Jones said she's already seeing improvement with her squad through two games.
'We're just young," she said. "We keep getting better and better each game, and they know it."
Up Next
Humboldt returns to the court for a Thursday evening tournament clash with Crest.
Uniontown 48, Humboldt 41
Uniontown: 9 11 7 21 — 48
Humboldt: 6 18 4 13 — 41
Scoring
Humboldt: Carsyn Haviland 16, Karley Wools 10, McKenna Jones 7, Kenysin Hottenstein 5, Chanlynn Wrestler 2, Brooklyn Ellis 1
Uniontown: Danielle Howard 27, Reese Gorman 12, Rylee Coulter 5, Camryn Davis 2, Addisyn Hall 2
