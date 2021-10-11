JARED McMASTERS
INDEPENDENCE — The Chanute Blue Comets cross country teams blazed their way through the competition at the Independence Invitational.
Between all of Chanute’s JV and varsity teams, three of the event’s four races featured at least one Chanute runner in the top 10 of the respective results.
The Blue Comets varsity girls team led the charge with three top-10 performances. Freshman Macie Moore, senior Evelyn Fewins and senior Bella Becannon all earned medals and finished within 21 seconds of each other to take sixth, eighth and ninth.
Juniors Mackenzie Crapson and Abby Stephenson recorded times of 25:44 and 27:02 to pick up a 25th-place finish and 29th-place finish. Senior Madison Hughes finished 34 seconds behind Stephenson to take 30th place.
Chanute’s JV girls runners showed what they’re capable of when freshman Liberty Collins and sophomore Natasha Ornelas concluded the race within five seconds of each other to secure a pair of top-5 performances.
Junior Yoselin Garnica was Chanute’s third and final runner in that race, and she earned a medal with her 14th-place finish at 33:41.
The Blue Comets’ JV boys team boasted a pair of medalists in sophomore Trenton Banks, who took fourth place, and senior Chris Hall, who finished in 26:02. Hall, freshman Wyatt Scott and freshman Abel Kennedy all ended within a minute of each other to take 15th, 16th and 19th. Freshman O’Neal Smith came in 27th place with a time of 32:57.
Despite finishing the race within 19 seconds of each other, Brock Godinez earned a medal for his 11th-place outing and Gage Jesseph walked away with 16th place in a competitive varsity boys race. Chanute’s Nathan Stanley took home 30th place when he finished in 22:13.
The Blue Comets will return to Chanute to host the SEK League meet on Thursday.
