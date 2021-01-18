ROBERT MAGOBET
Faced with the coronavirus and COVID-19 that is preventing competitors and teams from wrestling all around Kansas, the Blue Comets won their fourth SEK League Championship in a row Saturday at Chanute High School.
CHS (11-4) came out on top after defeating Coffeyville 66-15, Pittsburg 70-6 and Independence 72-9. The other schools were: Independence, second; Pittsburg, third; Fort Scott, fourth; Labette County, fifth; Coffeyville, sixth; and Parsons, seventh.
Coach of the defending Class 4A state champions, Andy Albright was pleased with his team’s tactics.
“I felt like they were aggressive and they were trying to score points,” Albright said. “I felt like it was a team effort, everybody gave their best effort, and everybody’s competing and trying to win, so that’s always nice. And they went out and got some wins and I think that we lost three matches against Coffeyville, two against Pittsburg and two against Indy, so that’s not a bad day. Of course we want to be perfect but that’s not a bad day – something to build on and just keep moving from there.”
After Chanute defeated Coffeyville then Pitt, it came down to facing Indy in the first-place match – the latest and last competition of the day, which promptly started mid-morning.
Indy’s Braden Brimm won a 9-2 decision over junior Dylan DeMeritt (106). But the Bulldogs would win just that match and one other, the last match.
With Indy up 3-0 early, No. 1 ranked wrestler Kolton Misener pinned Kohen Wright at 5:30.
Chanute would go on to win the next 10 matches in a row.
Senior state champion Trent Clements (120) pinned Kohen Wright at 3:40 after controlling most of the match.
“I didn’t know who the kid was, but he was strong and tough and he was coming at me, and that’s always good to have matches like that,” Clements said. “You don’t want people backing away. That was a good test.
“I just listen to my coaches. They tell me to score points. I go out there and I take guys down. That’s what we’re coached to do all week. And that’s just what we do. We score points.”
Then, No. 6 wrestler Trey Dillow (126) pinned Cooper Anderson at 3:28.
Junior Kedric Emling (132) pinned Jude Stafford at 1:04.
Senior Colton Seely (138), the No. 4 wrestler, pinned Josh Lawrie in 3:21.
Sophomore Ty Leedy (145), also No. 4, pinned Adam Bruce at 55 seconds.
Junior Quentin Harris (152) pinned Ian Johnson at 3:42.
Junior Ty Galemore (160) pinned Gustavo Ventura at 4:44.
Jacob Brinkman (170), also a junior, was able to pin Ethan Line at 4:21.
Senior state champion Brayden Dillow (182) pinned Elie Walters in 54 seconds.
Sophomore Bryan Jackett won through disqualification.
Senior Tuker Davis (220) pinned Jake Harris at 2:32.
And the only other match Indy was able to win was a Sir Grant pin at 56 seconds against Jakob Aguilar.
“What I was really pleased with was that we were heavy on the head and we were opening up. We weren’t sitting back,” Albright said. “We were pushing the pace. We were the ones attacking as our opponents were more on the defense and backing up. That’s really good. We want to be on the attack all the time. (We) really just scored some easy points when they gave them to us, not trying to be creative, but just doing basic fundamentals to score points.”
Chanute-Coffeyville
Chanute’s very first match, the quarterfinals, was versus Coffeyville – a competition they won by more than 50 points.
Starting off a streak of seven winning matches in a row was DeMeritt, who pinned Tucker Roberts at 5:10.
Misener won by forfeit; Clements pinned Joe Franks at 1:27. Trey Dillow pinned Jesse Hall at 2:24; Emling pinned Tucker Vesey at 49 seconds; Seely pinned Spencer Morgan at 1:08; and Leedy pinned Pierce Webber at 1:47.
With Chanute up 42-0, Coffeyville finally put points on the board after Jacobie Sharpe pinned Harris at 4:40.
Chanute fought right back thanks to Galemore pinning Amanie Luten at 36 seconds.
But Coffeyville’s Devon Vincent won a 5-0 decision over Brinkman.
Dillow (182) started another streak after his win by forfeit. Jackett then pinned Matt Redden at 5:43 and Davis pinned Gary Smith in 42 seconds.
Coffeyville’s last win was after Brady White pinned Aguilar, which made the final score 66-15.
Chanute-Pittsburg
In the semifinal, Chanute was able to win eight matches in a row to start things off.
First, DeMeritt pinned Emiliano Cruz at 45 seconds; Misener pinned Cruz Lopez at 3:46; Clements pinned Gabe Beaman at one minute; Trey Dillow was victorious by an 11-1 major decision; Emling pinned Jonathon Howard; Seely pinned Alex Alvarado at 1:13; Leedy pinned JJ White at 3:31; and Harris pinned Dexter Carlton at 43 seconds.
Pitt then won two out of the next seven bouts. Pitt’s Matt Smith won in a 6-2 decision over Galemore.
But Brinkman pinned Kristian Hutchinson at 4:50 and Dillow pinned Caiden Barber at 2:44.
With the score at 58-3 Chanute, PHS won its final match after Zane Decker won an 11-7 decision over Jackett.
Davis then pinned Austin Jasso at two minutes, and Aguilar pinned Caleb Redd at 3:27.
Chanute will travel to Paola today to wrestle Paola and Columbus.
