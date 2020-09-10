FORT SCOTT – Conditions were wet and chilly with a steady north breeze for Chanute High School golf’s first 18-hole tournament of the year on Wednesday at the Fort Scott Invitational. Combine this with the conditions and challenges posed by the wooded side of Woodland Hills Golf Course, and it made for some adversity.
Senior Jerlyn Kustanborter paced the team with a 92, a sixth-place finish in her first contest of the season. Junior Megan Kueser has steadily improved throughout the season, which is evident by putting herself in position to have a long eagle putt on hole 6 (a par 4) and finishing with her first birdie in tournament play on the hole; she finished in 11th place. Junior Janessa Varndell improved on her performance from last week at Oswego, ending in 16th place with a 120, and junior Katelyn Caldwell played with consistency from last week, tying for 22nd place with a 127.
Chanute ended just one stroke out of third place as a team. Colgan was first with a 381, Pittsburg claimed second with a 416, and Fort Scott finished third with a 446.
The next competition for Chanute was originally supposed to be Thursday, but it was postponed to next Thursday, Sept. 17. The competition will be a 9-hole contest at Crestwood Country Club in Pittsburg.
“It will be good preparation for State, in which we will have to play back to back days,” CHS girls golf coach Trevor Ewert said.
“There is definitely still room for us to grow and improve as golfers. We have been thrown some curveballs, being without one senior last week and another this week, but it has also allowed the girls to grow a bit as golfers. I’m hopeful that we can compete with our full complement of varsity players very soon and we can really see what the potential for this group is.”
