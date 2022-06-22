There were 82 Kansas high schools that did not return a ballot for the KSHSAA private school multiplier.
Those 82 make up 23.2% of the 353 KSHSAA member schools — nearly a quarter of the state did not have a voice heard on the private school multiplier. Any unreturned ballots were counted as ‘no’ votes by KSHSAA.
The Parsons Sun obtained the school-by-school list of votes from KSHSAA through a Kansas Open Records Act request.
KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick said in an email that the vote tally has updated since its initial release, but that the overall passage of the measure was unchanged.
Out of 28 private schools in KSHSAA, two voted in favor of the proposal — St. Xavier in Junction City and the Classical School of Wichita. St. Mary’s Colgan, Maranatha Christian Academy, Tipton Catholic, Cair Paravel Latin and Wichita-Independent did not return ballots.
Class 4A overwhelmingly voted in favor of the multiplier with 32 of 36 schools voting for its passage. Bishop Miege and Hayden were the only 4A respondents to vote against it while Concordia and Wamego did not cast votes.
Class 6A, which currently does not have any private schools, had the most respondents vote against the multiplier with 18. A dozen 6A schools did not return ballots with only six voting in favor.
Class 5A, the other class to not pass the proposal, was split 18-18. Eight of the ‘no’ votes were unreturned ballots.
The largest classification in KSHSAA, Class 1A which has 117 schools, had six respondents vote against the multiplier while 37 didn’t return ballots.
Through a vote of every KSHSAA high school in Kansas, the three-part private school multiplier was passed at last week’s meeting of the association’s Executive Board.
Workshopping efforts around the state came up with a three-part multiplier that accounts for recent success, geographic location and free and reduced lunch rates. Those three factors will determine the multiplier number, from 1.0 to 1.75, applied to a private school’s attendance and classification.
Private schools will not be subjected to a multiplier if the recent success factor, determined by the number of state championships won, is not triggered.
Here’s a breakdown of how every KSHSAA school voted for the multiplier:
CLASS 6A
Yes (6): Blue Valley, Blue Valley North, Blue Valley Northwest, Blue Valley West, Hutchinson, Liberal
No (18): Free State, Haysville-Campus, Lawrence, Manhattan, Olathe East, Olathe North, Olathe Northwest, Olathe West, Shawnee Mission East, Shawnee Mission North, Shawnee Mission Northwest, Shawnee Mission South, Shawnee Mission West, Washburn Rural, Wichita-East, Wichita-Northwest, Wichita-South, Wichita-Southeast
Did Not Vote (12): Derby, Dodge City, Garden City, Gardner Edgerton, JC Harmon, Junction City, Olathe South, Topeka, Wichita-Heights, Wichita-North, Wichita-West, Wyandotte
CLASS 5A
Yes (18): Andover, Andover Central, Arkansas City, Blue Valley Southwest, Bonner Springs, Emporia, Great Bend, Lansing, Leavenworth, Maize, Maize South, Newton, Salina-Central, Salina-South, Spring Hill, Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights, Turner, Valley Center
No (10): Bishop Carroll, De Soto, Goddard, Goddard-Eisenhower, Hays, Kapaun Mount Carmel, Shawnee-Mill Valley, St. James Academy, St. Thomas Aquinas, Topeka-Seaman
Did Not Vote (8): Basehor-Linwood, FL Schlagle, Piper, Pittsburg, Sumner Academy, Topeka West, Topeka-Highland Park, Washington
CLASS 4A
Yes (32): Abilene, Andale, Atchison, Augusta, Baldwin, Buhler, Chanute, Chapman, Circle, Clay Center Community, Clearwater, Coffeyville, El Dorado, Eudora, Fort Scott, Holton, Independence, Iola, Labette County, Louisburg, McPherson, Mulvane, Ottawa, Paola, Parsons, Pratt, Rock Creek, Rose Hill, Tonganoxie, Ulysses, Wellington, Winfield
No (2): Bishop Miege, Hayden
Did Not Vote (2): Concordia, Wamego
CLASS 3A
Yes (46): Anderson County, Anthony/Harper-Chaparral, Beloit, Burlington, Caney Valley, Cherryvale, Cimarron, Columbus, Douglass, Ellsworth, Eureka, Frontenac, Girard, Goodland, Halstead, Haven, Hiawatha, Hoisington, Holcomb, Humboldt, Jefferson West, Kingman, Lakin, Larned, Lecompton, Lyons, Marysville, Minneapolis, Nemaha Central, Nickerson, Norton Community, Osage City, Osawatomie, Phillipsburg, Prairie View, Riley County, Rossville, Sabetha, Santa Fe Trail, Scott Community, Silver Lake, Smoky Valley, Southeast of Saline, Southwestern Heights, Wellsville, West Franklin
No (7): Bishop Ward, Collegiate, Galena, Heritage Christian Academy, Riverton, Thomas More Prep, Trinity Academy
Did Not Vote (11): Baxter Springs, Cheney, Colby, Council Grove, Easton-Pleasant Ridge, Fredonia, Hesston, Hugoton, Neodesha, Royal Valley, Russell
CLASS 2A
Yes (43): Atchison County Community, Bennington, Central Heights, Chase County, Conway Springs, Ell-Saline, Ellinwood, Ellis, Erie, Garden Plain, Hill City, Hillsboro, Horton, Inman, Jackson Heights, Jayhawk-Linn, Jefferson County North, Lyndon, Marion, McLouth, Mission Valley, Northern Heights, Oakley, Plainville, Pleasanton, Republic County, Riverside, Sedan, Sedgwick, Smith Center, Southeast of Saline, St. Mary’s, Stanton County, Sterling, Sublette, Syracuse, Trego Community, Uniontown, Valley Falls, Valley Heights, Wabaunsee, West Elk, Yates Center
No (9): Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Belle Plaine, Berean Academy, Bishop Seabury Academy, Kansas City Christian, Oskaloosa, Remington, Sacred Heart, Trinity Catholic
Did Not Vote (12): Bluestem, Elkhart, Flinthills, Herington, Hoxie, Maranatha Christian Academy, Medicine Lodge, Moundridge, Northeast, Skyline, St. Mary’s Colgan, Wichita-The Independent
CLASS 1A
Yes (74): Altoona-Midway, Argonia, Attica, Axtell, Bucklin, Caldwell, Cedar Vale, Chetopa, Cheylin, Claflin-Central Plains, Clifton-Clyde, Coldwater-South Central, Colony-Crest, Cunningham, Decatur Community, Deerfield, Dighton, Doniphan West, Downs-Lakeside, Frankfort, Glasco, Goessel, Greeley County, Hanover, Healy, Hodgeman County, Hope, Ingall’s, Junction City-St. Xavier, Kiowa County, La Crosse, Langdon-Fairfield, Lincoln, Little River, Longton-Elk Valley, Macksville, Mankato-Rock Hills, Marais Des Cygnes Valley, Meade, Miltonvale, Natoma, Ness City, Northern Valley, Norwich, Oswego, Otis-Bison, Oxford, Peabody-Burns, Pike Valley, Pretty Prairie, Quinter, Ransom-Western Plains, Rexford-Golden Plains, Rolla, Rozel-Pawnee Heights, Satanta, Solomon, South Gray, South Haven, Spearville, St. Francis, St. John-Hudson, St. Paul, Stockton, Troy, Udall, Wakefield, Washington County, Waverly, Wetmore, Wheatland/Grinnell, White City, Wichita-Classical School, Winona-Triplains
No (6): Beloit-St. John’s, Hutchinson-Central Christian, Lost Springs-Centre, McPherson-Elyria Christian, Tescott, Wichita-Central Christian Academy
Did Not Vote (37): Ashland, Brewster, Burden-Central, Burlingame, Burrton, Cair Paravel Latin School, Canton-Galva, Centralia, Chase County, Dexter, Fowler, Hamilton, Hartford, Kensington-Thunder Ridge, Kinsley, Lebo, Leoti-Wichita County, Linn, Logan, Madison, Marmaton Valley, Minneola, Moscow, Olpe, Onaga, Osborne, Palco, Randolph-Blue Valley, Rawlins County, South Barber, Southern Coffey County, Stafford, Sylvan-Lucas Unified, Tipton Catholic, Victoria, Wallace County, Wilson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.