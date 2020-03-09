ROBERT MAGOBET
IOLA – Neosho County Community College swept the weekend away. The Panthers won all three of their games versus Allen Community College on Saturday.
In a two-inning game that was a continuation of Game 2 on Thursday at Hudson Field, NCCC edged Allen 14-13. In Game 3 at Allen Community, the Panthers won 19-13 and in the final game, NCCC dominated 12-3.
Game 2’s conclusion was a thriller. With the Panthers down 12-10 in the bottom of the eighth, both Mason Lundgrin and Luke Burk smacked solo dingers to tie the game. Following Brett Wiemers’ single and Chaseton Wylie doubling, Vinny Esparza hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Wiemers to nudge ahead by one. Drew Miller also hit a sac fly and brought home Wylie, which put NCCC up 14-12.
In the top of the ninth, relieving pitcher Chase Curtis gave up a single and two walks to load the bases with two outs. Head coach Steve Murry replaced Curtis with Nathan Hungate, who baited Jake Nemith into a fly out – the final out of the game.
Burk had four hits, including a home run and three RBIs, while Lundgrin chalked up two hits, including a home run and two RBIs, and Miller posted two hits and an RBI. NCCC hit 14 times.
Starting pitcher Cam Blazek struck out seven, walked two and allowed eight earned runs and 10 hits in five innings, while Hunter Friederich struck out one, walked one and allowed two earned runs and three hits in an inning, and Curtis struck out one, walked four and allowed no earned runs and two hits in 1 and 2/3 innings.
A big inning for Neosho was the bottom of the seventh after scoring seven runs on one hit.
In Game 3, NCCC scored its third-most runs of the year with 19.
The Panthers never trailed. But with the score 10-8 in the top of the sixth, the Panthers put up nine runs on eight hits, which extended the lead to 19-8.
Esparza had a three-run homer and an RBI-single, while Burk had a two-run single, Cam Cox mustered up an RBI knock, and Cox, Burk and Curtis all scored unearned runs.
Esparza racked up three hits, including a home run and four RBIs, while Khalil Thrasher had three hits, including a home run and two RBIs, Miller produced three hits and a ribbie, and Burk also hit three times and tallied three RBIs. As a unit NCCC hit 22 times, twice as many hits as ACC.
Starting pitcher Ben Des Rosiers won his second game of three on the year after striking out seven, walking three and giving up five earned runs and six hits.
The final game versus Allen, NCCC won in wire-to-wire fashion, too.
The big inning was the bottom of the first, when Miller smoked a three-run bomb and Wylie ripped a two-run single.
Connor Jeffers (two RBIs), Brautman (three), Miller (three), Lundgrin and Wylie (three) posted two hits each. Miller homered, Brautman homered twice and Jeffers also hit a dinger. The Panthers hit 14 times.
NCCC starting pitcher Taylor Parrett moved to 3-0 on the year after striking out six, walking three and giving up three earned runs and 10 hits in seven innings pitched.
“I think the fact we all knew how bad we played was motivation,” Murry said. “As far as the losing streak, any games in the conference are big. Kids rarely remember what happened last month, let alone last year.”
The game versus Butler scheduled for today has been cancelled due to rain making Hudson Field unplayable. NCCC (11-4, 3-1) will next play Coffeyville (6-11, 2-2) on March 12 at 1 and 3 pm on the road.
