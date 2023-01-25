Chanute WBB vs Coffeyville 1.10.23 - Kierny Follmer

Chanute junior Kierny Follmer (44) puts up a shot during a home matchup with Coffeyville on Jan. 10.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

PAOLA — Despite a well-rounded offensive performance, the Chanute Blue Comets fell victim to the long-range accuracy of the Paola Panthers on Tuesday evening.

Entering with just two victories on the season, the Panthers connected on eight 3-pointers en route to a 58-47 victory over the visiting Blue Comets. 

