PAOLA — Despite a well-rounded offensive performance, the Chanute Blue Comets fell victim to the long-range accuracy of the Paola Panthers on Tuesday evening.
Entering with just two victories on the season, the Panthers connected on eight 3-pointers en route to a 58-47 victory over the visiting Blue Comets.
With Paola raining 3-balls, junior Kierny Follmer's 11-point first half outburst kept the Blue Comets afloat, as they trailed 28-24 at the break.
Foul trouble quickly mounted for Chanute in the second half. Junior forward Jaye Smith and junior point guard Peyton Shields were ultimately saddled with four fouls, with Smith’s fourth personal coming early in the third quarter. Perimeter defense also continued to prove troubling for the Blue Comets, as Ella Foster and Maddie Pitzer combined for three 3s in the midst of an extended 18-9 third quarter blitz.
Trailing by 13 entering the fourth, the Panthers were able to keep Chanute at arms length the remainder of the way.
"I thought we competed and played hard," Chanute head coach Dustin Fox said.
Fox said he was pleased with his squad's offensive showing.
"We looked as good as we've looked in a long while," he said. "The ball moved, we played in sync with one another and were able to get some really good looks."
Fox said that defensive breakdowns led to Paola's 3-point barrage — a detail that was not included in Fox's scouting report.
"That something that wasn't on the scouting report," Fox said of Paola's long-range capabilities. "Talking to other coaches, the one thing I was told over-and-over was to make them beat you from the outside."
Fox said halftime adjustments were made, but those did little to slow the Panthers in the third.
"We definitely wanted to get out and find their shooters," Fox noted.
Fox reiterated that the game-plan was centered on limiting Paola’s post production, while making the Panthers beat them from beyond the arc — and even from mid-range.
“To their credit, (Foster) went scoreless in the first half and came out in the third quarter and hit two 3's,” Fox said.
Follmer was a bright spot for the Blue Comets, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds, three blocks and a steal.
"She did a good job of getting (into position) in the low post — and our guards did a great job of hitting her," Fox said.
Shields concluded with a season-high eight assists.
“Peyton did a great job of attacking and getting herself into the paint, and then making the right read instead of forcing it up with (multiple) defenders on her,” Fox said. “She was able to find that open person and the rest of the girls stepped up and made the open shots.”
After a scoreless first half, senior Tyra Bogle chipped in 10 points and a career-high six steals.
“She never quit attacking,” Fox said.
Fox lamented the officiating.
“Jaye got into early foul trouble on a couple of calls where they saw some things that we didn’t,” he said. “She had a rough go of it in the first half and was on the bench for 95 percent of the game.”
Smith was hit with two first quarter fouls and drew her third foul almost immediately upon re-entering the game in the second quarter. Smith was then called for her fourth early in the third quarter.
“They were my favorite calls ever. They were great calls,” Fox quipped.
As one of Chanute’s top post players on both ends of the floor, Smith’s absence was a big loss.
“It was definitely a hurdle for us, but we had some kids step up and give us some big minutes,” Fox said. “We had some solid offensive contributions down the line.”
Up Next
Chanute (3-8) returns to the hardwood for a court-warming clash with the eighth-ranked Parsons Vikings (9-2) Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 6 pm.
“It will be another tough challenge. But if the girls come out and compete like they did tonight — we have a shot to, you know, maybe see what happens,” Fox said.
Box Score
Chanute: 10 14 9 14 — 47
Paola: 14 14 18 12 — 58
Scoring
Chanute: Kierny Follmer 14, Tyra Bogle 10, Kelsey Haviland 7, Peyton Shields 6, Jaye Smith 5, Preston Keating 3, Ashley Haviland 2
Paola: Maggie Kauk 18, Maddie Pitzer 13, Ava Kehl 11, Ella Foster 8, Jade Meade 4, Abby Ediger 3, Josslyn Fuller 1
