Chanute junior defensive end Cade Small (9) grabs one of his three sacks during a road matchup with Pittsburg on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

PITTSBURG — The Chanute Blue Comets scored once in each quarter and played lockdown defense to post a 27-0 victory over the Pittsburg Purple Dragons here Friday. Junior defensive end Cade Small’s three-sack night was the keynote performance in Chanute’s first shutout victory over Pittsburg since 1964.

“They flew around and Pittsburg didn’t have an answer,” Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said. “We knew Pittsburg was going to be a physical team, but we were definitely more physical.”

9 Canton Fitzmaurice and Garrett Love.jpg

Chanute junior defensive tackles Canton Fitzmaurice (55) and Garrett Love (59) line up during a road matchup with Pittsburg on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
9 Quinton Harding.jpg

Chanute junior running back Quinton Harding (34) trots into the end zone as Chantue fans celebrate behind him during a road matchup with Pittsburg on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

