PITTSBURG — The Chanute Blue Comets scored once in each quarter and played lockdown defense to post a 27-0 victory over the Pittsburg Purple Dragons here Friday. Junior defensive end Cade Small’s three-sack night was the keynote performance in Chanute’s first shutout victory over Pittsburg since 1964.
“They flew around and Pittsburg didn’t have an answer,” Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said. “We knew Pittsburg was going to be a physical team, but we were definitely more physical.”
Small’s stellar night included another tackle for loss and multiple plays broken up at the line of scrimmage.
“Cade has really been leading that defensive line,” linemen coach Rusty Emling said. “There were a couple times he went down on the dive, but he corrected it. He’s got high football I.Q. and does a nice job out there for us.”
The rest of the defensive linemen - seniors Quenton Gregory, Peyton Hurst and Gus Thuston and juniors Canton Fitzmaurice, Garrett Love — were providing a strong push to shut down Pittsburg’s inside-out option game.
“That was a big focus for us. Watching them play Emporia last year, they drove the defensive tackles back into the linebackers,” Frazell said. “We really emphasized playing with great technique and not getting double-teamed back into our linebackers.”
Frazell said that focus allowed the Chanute linebackers to stay home and contain the inside run.
“Against an option team, you know you have to be assignment-sound,” defensive coordinator Kurt Sizemore said. “We preached all week: If we individually do our job, we’re gonna be really solid as a group. The kids bought in and the kids played hard.
“More than anything else,” he continued, “our defensive tackles… set up a stone wall all night and Pittsburg really couldn’t ever get in sync.”
Pittsburg’s defense seemed ready as well, as they keyed in on junior running back Quinton Harding after his 335-yard performance last week.
“They mixed it up on us up front all night,” Frazell said, noting it was hard to get the offense into a rhythm. “They had a really good game plan to slow the run game down, but in the end Quinton (Harding) made some individual plays that were awesome and we got enough points on the board to win.”
Harding still took 18 carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns, the first score being a 40-yard breakaway that saw him switch directions on the right hash and out-sprint every defender around the left end.
Before Harding could get the run game going, sophomore quarterback Kristopher Harding II had to work things out in the air. The young shot caller found senior wide receiver Kaiden Seamster across the middle seam for a touchdown en route to a 100-yard game in the air.
“Kris made some really smart plays and learned from last week, he didn’t put the ball in the air when we were in trouble,” Frazell said.
Seamster also had four carries for 36 yards, and turned a jet sweep into a 47-yard pass to junior wide receiver Owen Luttrell to set up the final score of the game.
“I thought ‘Now’s the time to put the nail in the coffin and get a big play,’” Frazell said, calling one of his signature plays from last season. “We had that in the bag of tricks that we hadn’t called yet, and we had been watching the previous times we ran the jet sweep and their safety was creeping up, and their corner was creeping up.”
“I’m super proud of the kids,” Sizemore said. “Its always fun to get a shutout, and it’s even better when you can get a big win like this against Pitt.”
Up Next
Chanute (2-0) will now take on the Tonganoxie Chieftains (1-1) on Friday, Sept. 15.
“We should see spread, that’s what we saw last year,” Frazell said. “That suits us pretty well, we’re gonna have to stop the run and get physical with receivers, and we’ll have another shot.”
Box Score
Chanute: 6 8 7 6 — 27
Pittsburg: 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring
1Q (3:02) CHAN - K. Seamster 40-yard pass from K. Harding II (PAT no good) 6-0
2Q (3:50) CHAN - Q. Harding 40-yard rush (K. Harding II rush, 2-pt good) 14-0
3Q (10:17) CHAN - K. Harding II 1-yard rush (Eliott Stephenson kick, PAT good) 21-0
4Q (6:14) CHAN - Q. Harding 1-yard rush (PAT no good) 27-0
