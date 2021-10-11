JARED McMASTERS
OSAGE CITY — One of the Humboldt Cubs cross country teams narrowly missed out on a top-three finish.
As a unit, Humboldt’s girls varsity runners finished fifth out of the seven teams they raced against at the Osage City Invitational on Thursday. But, behind four personal records from members of that team, the Cubs fell two points short of tying for third place with Osage City.
“It was great to see our kids run well,” Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said.
Freshman McKenna Jones was the standout for the Cubs after she set a meet record for Humboldt with her personal record time of 22:22 to take sixth place out of 56 runners. The Cubs’ other girls varsity medalist in that race, freshman Anna Heisler, also set a personal best at 23:34 when she finished eight spots behind Jones.
Although they didn’t finish as high in the standings, Humboldt junior Carsyn Haviland and freshman Sophie Barlow also logged personal record times en route to taking home 34th place and 42nd place.
Sophomore Danica Modlin recorded her fastest time of the season when she completed the race in 26:07 for 39th place.
Juniors Lulu Melendez (25:08) and Leah Mueller (26:24) also earned 31st place and 43rd place for the Cubs.
Humboldt didn’t fare as well in the boys varsity race. The Cubs took ninth place out of 11 teams and only had two of their five runners finish in the top half of the field of 86 competitors.
Senior Drew Wilhite had an impressive race, and his time of 17:13 was less than five seconds away from earning him a first-place finish. Still, he had a strong outing and brought a medal home for the Cubs with his best time of the season.
Peyton Wallace notched a 26th-place finish at 19:09, which was a personal record for the junior. Freshman Brigg Shannon also had a personal best when he recorded a time of 22:17 for 77th place.
Humboldt’s other two boys varsity runners, Levi McGowen and Cooper Woods, took 44th place and 82nd place.
The Cubs only had two JV runners, both of whom ran in the girls race. Peyten Galloway earned 15th place and Brooke Yokum took 17th place out of 20 runners.
Up Next
The Cubs will return to action when they head to Caney Valley for the Tri-Valley League meet on Thursday.
