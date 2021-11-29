JARED McMASTERS
When Neosho County Panthers men’s soccer head coach Elliot Chadderton praised his players after wins and solid performances during the 2021 season, he’d usually opt for a different route when it came to midfielder Leonardo Menzen.
He’d always acknowledge Menzen’s top performances but not without a reminder of how high he’s set the bar for his talented midfielder.
“I have very high expectations for him,” Chadderton said after the Panthers’ win over the Allen County Red Devils in August. “As we’ve moved through the games, he’s been very strong for us and one of our most important players. I’m really happy with how he’s developing, and he’s got great potential.”
That potential came to fruition after the postseason when Menzen was named to the All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference first team for the 2021 season. Along with Menzen, the Panthers also saw goalkeeper Matteo Serra receive an honorable mention nod for the all-conference awards.
Menzen netted six goals and three assists as a key component of Neosho County’s midfield throughout the year. He finished the season as the Panthers’ leading goal-scorer and came in second behind Jack Kay (five) for most assists on the team.
The highlight of Menzen’s season came in Neosho County’s 5-4 overtime win against Johnson City. The Panthers midfielder scored or assisted on four of his team’s five goals in the shootout victory that broke Neosho County’s five-match winless streak.
While Menzen was the engine that kept the Panthers’ offense running all season, Serra was a stalwart force in the net for Neosho County’s defense.
Over 16 games, Serra allowed 24 goals for an average of 1.45 goals allowed per match, which was a top-35 mark in the NJCAA. He ended the year with four shutouts and earned the fourth-most saves in the nation at 110 for the season.
Serra’s ability wasn’t lost on Chadderton throughout the year.
“There were five or six chances where I thought they were definitely going to score, and Matteo came up and was there when we needed him,” Chadderton said after a 0-0 draw against Kansas City Kansas in September. “He made some big saves for us. Ultimately, I’d say that if he wasn’t playing, then we definitely lose that game.”
