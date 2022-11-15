Humboldt Football vs Nemaha Central (Sectional) 11.11.22 - Sam Hull

Humboldt junior wide receiver Sam Hull (17) pulls down a pass in the face of a trio of Nemaha Central defenders during Friday’s 44-20 loss to the Thunder. Hull finished with seven receptions for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs finished as KSHSAA Class 2A Sectional runners-up after the No. 2 Nemaha Central Thunder ran away with things here Friday evening, taking a 44-20 victory over the Cubs.

“I don’t think it was really great, but there were some good things,” Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick said. “We had some alignment issues early on, leading to being out of position and missed tackles.”

Humboldt Football vs Nemaha Central (Sectional) 11.11.22 - Trey Sommer

Humboldt senior quarterback Trey Sommer (34) runs the ball during Friday's matchup against Nemaha Central.

