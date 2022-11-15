HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs finished as KSHSAA Class 2A Sectional runners-up after the No. 2 Nemaha Central Thunder ran away with things here Friday evening, taking a 44-20 victory over the Cubs.
“I don’t think it was really great, but there were some good things,” Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick said. “We had some alignment issues early on, leading to being out of position and missed tackles.”
The Cubs took the opening kickoff, but a turnover on downs at midfield gave the Thunder great field position for their first drive. Nemaha Central would march down to the red zone before punching in a wide-open 20-yard pass and converting on the play for two.
“There wasn’t a whole lot different from film and what we expected,” Wyrick said.”We left ourselves a little vulnerable on some stuff, a little bit out of position on some stuff. We needed more guys to the ball more often.”
The Humboldt offense sputtered again, moving backwards and giving up a safety. The typical ground-pounding offense led by senior quarterback Trey Sommer was being met with extra force in Friday’s contest.
“They were very impressive up front. We were trying to find some holes and do some different things, but then they were flying around at the linebacker level,” Wyrick said. “I definitely would’ve liked to have seen a little better things from our run game.”
Sommer took 14 carries for just 69 yards, senior Dakota Slocum took two carries for 17 ticks and sophomore Cole Mathes carried four times for a measly six yards. The 92 total rushing yards was easily the lowest by a squad who has run for 220-plus in every game this season.
The Thunder extended their lead to 16-0 in the second quarter before the Cubs could answer.
That answer would come in the passing game, breathing some life into the Humboldt sideline. Sommer found junior Sam Hull down the middle near the endzone for a 35-yard pass through the air. Hull made two defenders miss at the goal line to punch in the 38-yard touchdown. A failed two-point play left the score at 16-6 in favor of the Thunder.
Wyrick knew from film that his squad should be able to find holes in the Thunder defense through the pass game, so he was pleased with the success the Cubs found through the air.
“I think we can have a decent passing game when we need to, our running game has just carried us throughout the year and we’ve really hung our hat on that,” Wyrick said.
Nemaha Central put together another long drive ending in a score, moving to a 24-6 score with just 1:07 to play in the half.
Sommer would need just 62 of those seconds to march his offense to the end zone. With heavy pressure on every play from the Thunder defensive front, Sommer scrambled to find Hull three times on the drive. The final pass would be a 36-yard heave to the endzone.
Hull finished with seven receptions for 147 yards and all three of Humboldt’s touchdowns.
“His game continues to come along, hopefully this was kinda a coming out party entering his senior year,” Wyrick said. “We’ve talked to him throughout the year about how we expect bigger things. He did that, went up and got a couple 50-50 balls. It was good to see that tonight for sure.”
A halftime score of 24-12 was not insurmountable by the Cubs, but the Thunder outscored them 20-8 in the second half, wrapping the game up at 44-20.
“We put ourselves back in the game, we knew it was gonna be pretty crucial, that opening drive, to get off the field,” Wyrick said of his halftime speech. “With the success we were having in the air, If we could have gotten a stop there, maybe we could’ve rebounded and made it a one score game. But that’s just the way it goes sometimes.”
The second half saw sophomore Blake Ellis make his first appearance at quarterback since an injury earlier in the season. Ellis completed 3-of-4 passes, including a 16-yard touchdown strike to Hull in the final frame.
“We’ve just had some success with Trey moving to quarterback, which made us a little more explosive in the run game,” Wyrick said. “(Blake) does a good job for us, he’s a very level-headed kid and it’s good to see him have success.”
Sommer led the squad on defense with 15 tackles, while senior River Kaufman had 11 and Slocum added 10. Sophomore Logan Page had nine tackles, Ellis and Hull had eight each and senior Maddox Johnson had a pair of tackles for loss.
Wyrick’s final impression of this year’s team was that of surprise. He noted that this group of juniors and seniors did not see much success early on in their football careers. Wyrick said each class only won a game or two as eighth graders.
“There wasn’t success early on, so a lot of things you’re seeing with them has been them working. It’s been a lot of hard work,” Wyrick said. “They did great things for us, most of them starting both ways. Everything they’ve gotten they’ve earned, for sure.”
With the loss, the Cubs finish the year with a record of 8-3, going out as Regional Champions after last week’s victory.
Box Score
Nemaha Central 10 14 8 12 - 44
Humboldt 0 12 0 8 - 20
Scoring
1Q 7:17 (NEMA) 20-yard pass (2-pt good) 0-8
1Q 9:19 (NEMA) Safety 0-10
2Q 0:13 (NEMA) 5-yard rush (2-pt no good) 0-16
2Q 3:28 (HUMB) 38-yard pass from T. Sommer to S. Hull (2-pt no good) 6-16
2Q 10:53 (NEMA) 7-yard rush (2-pt good) 6-24
2Q 11:55 (HUMB) 36-yard pass from T. Sommer to S. Hull (2-pt no good) 12-24
3Q 5:08 (NEMA) 7-yard rush (2-pt good) 12-32
4Q 2:11 (NEMA) 1-yard rush (PAT no good) 12-38
4Q 6:51 (NEMA) 1-yard rush (PAT blocked) 12-44
4Q 9:04 (HUMB) 16-yard pass from B. Ellis to S. Hull (2-pt good by D. Slocum) 20-44
