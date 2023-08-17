Chanute GTEN @ State - Oct. 14, 2022 - Rylee Smith

Junior Rylee Smith returns a shot at the KSHSAA 4A Girls Tennis State Championships on Oct. 14, 2022.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

The Chanute girls tennis team will have almost an entirely new identity this season. Four graduations and a switch from doubles to singles left the Blue Comets with just a single returning entry from the 2022 season.

The 2022 season was a successful one for Chanute, ending in a pair of doubles teams making it to state. Unfortunately, Lena Aguilar, Aaliyah Colding and the doubles team of Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson all made the march across the stage in May, ending their careers as Blue Comets.

Chanute GTEN @ Indy - Sept. 9, 2022 - Zoie Speaks

Senior Zoie Speaks returns a shot during a tournament in Independence on Sept. 9, 2022.

