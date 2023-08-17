The Chanute girls tennis team will have almost an entirely new identity this season. Four graduations and a switch from doubles to singles left the Blue Comets with just a single returning entry from the 2022 season.
The 2022 season was a successful one for Chanute, ending in a pair of doubles teams making it to state. Unfortunately, Lena Aguilar, Aaliyah Colding and the doubles team of Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson all made the march across the stage in May, ending their careers as Blue Comets.
“These ladies will be sorely missed and difficult to replace,” head coach Mike De La Torre said.
The two returners from last year’s varsity squad were senior Zoie Speaks and junior Rylee Smith.
Smith managed a 23-8 record and a state qualification with Aguilar last season, but has made the switch to singles since her partner’s graduation.
“Our strengths will be our singles play,” De La Torre said. “Rylee Smith will most likely be our No. 1 singles player and will move from doubles play which she played last year.”
With the switch, Smith has apparently not missed a beat. De La Torre noted she was the most improved player in the offseason.
“She has worked extremely hard to improve her game, including attending the KU Tennis Camp in July, and working with her dad, (boys tennis head coach Jeff Smith),” he said.
De La Torre said there will be a number of girls vying for the No. 2 singles spot, including Speaks, sophomore Ella Guernsey, freshman Ashtyn Cummings and others. There will most likely be a revolving face in this spot during the early tournaments.
“Our weakness may be our doubles play. Three of the seniors we lost to graduation played doubles most of their outstanding careers, so those spots are also wide open,” De La Torre said. “We emphasized doubles play quite a bit this summer, and we have an idea as to who might move in those two spots, but it's difficult to tell.”
Some of the standouts during camp might allude to who De La Torre is thinking of starting in those doubles roles. He also highlighted the summer work of seniors Jeanette Guernsey and Faith Fewins and junior Paige Kueser, who all played a number of doubles matches last year.
“We had a great summer with our summer tennis program, and everyone improved a lot. I love the work ethic and the dedication to the game these ladies demonstrated during the summer,” De La Torre said. “If they keep that up, we have the potential to have a very successful season.”
Waiting in reserve and expected to dominate the junior varsity scene is a total of 17 underclassmen.
“They all also worked hard this summer and are very competitive,” De La Torre said. “This all stems from the great middle school program we have at Royster and the great job their former coach, Molly Smith, did to get the program started.”
De La Torre knows it will take plenty of patience and consistency to be successful — he emphasizes this to his players quite regularly. Confidence and competitiveness are just as important, he says.
“They will be playing against some of the best high school teams in the state, so they know they need to compete,” De La Torre said.
Although he realizes it is hard to predict finishes at the league and regional tournaments, De La Torre hopes to land in the top-three of both.
“The main expectation I have is that every player on the team improves in their game and gets better throughout the season, and is competitive when post-season matches begin,” he said.
Standing between the Blue Comets and these goals are a number of tough teams, notably the defending league, regional and state champions, the Independence Bulldogs.
“They will be tough again, as they lost only one senior,” De La Torre said of Independence. “Parsons should also have a very good team — they lost only two players to graduation.”
De La Torre is joined on the coaching staff by assistant Max Ruark.
Up Next
The Blue Comets kick off the varsity schedule on Thursday, Aug. 24, hosting Columbus, Iola, Labette County and Neodesha for a meet starting at 3 p.m.
2023 Schedule
8/21 JV @ Parsons 3 p.m.
8/24 V Home 3 p.m.
8/29 JV @ Independence 3 p.m.
8/31 V @ Parsons 3 p.m.
9/7 V @ Independence 3 p.m.
9/11 JV @ Fort Scott 1 p.m.
9/13 V @ Baldwin 8 a.m.
9/14 V Home 3 p.m.
9/18 JV @ Parsons 3 p.m.
9/20 V Home 3 p.m.
9/21 V @ Parsons 3 p.m.
9/21 JV Home 3 p.m.
9/25 JV Home 3 p.m.
9/26 V @ Pittsburg 3 p.m.
9/30 V @ Parsons (SEK) 3 p.m.
10/7 V Regionals TBA
10/13-10/14 V @ Winfield (State)
