BURLINGTON — The Humboldt Cubs punched their ticket to the state baseball tournament here Wednesday with three strong wins in the KSHSAA Class 3A Regional Baseball Tournament.
The Cubs notched a 16-0 victory over Hillsboro/Peabody-Burns on Tuesday, routed Council Grove 11-0 in Wednesday’s first matchup and edged out Gypsum-Southeast of Saline, 5-4, in the championship game.
Humboldt’s trio of wins marks its first trip back to the state tournament since 2019, when the Cubs finished fourth in the Class 2-1A tournament in Great Bend.
The Cubs scored early-and-often in all three matchups, something that has been a focus for the squad all season. Humboldt head coach Mike Miller noted how much easier it is to play and how much more confidence his squad has with a lead.
“I want our guys to be aggressive all the time, but for them to come out in big games and give our pitchers an early lead is big. It lets (our pitchers) settle in and get comfortable,” Miller said.
Such was the case for the Humboldt bullpen all tournament. Senior RHP Trey Sommer and sophomore LHP Logan Page split duties in games 1 and 3 and sophomore RHP Kyler Isbell threw all five innings in game 2.
A combination of Isbell’s complete game and Page and Sommer keeping pitch counts low in game 1 — as the duo threw just 44 pitches combined — setting the stage for a strong showing on the mound in the championship.
“For him to be able to go a complete game and allow us to save Trey and Logan for this game was huge,” Miller said of Isbell, noting he looked great after some struggles against Caney Valley to finish the regular season. “He struggled, so we talked to him all week about being confident. I trusted him and knew he was gonna have to pitch for us in a big spot, and he came through for us.”
After breezing through their first two games, Humboldt looked to do the same against Saline. Page and freshman second baseman Mason Sterling scored on passed balls, and Sommer, sophomore first baseman Colden Cook and sophomore shortstop Blake Ellis drove in runs to take a 5-0 lead after two innings.
Miller said he was happy to see production from the bottom half of the lineup all tournament long, especially Sterling. The young infielder was solid on the right side of the infield and went 3-for-7 with three RBIs in the tournament.
“Mason had some really big hits today. He’s only played about half the games this season, but he’s been hot here lately,” Miller said.
Junior outfielder Sam Hull continued his crazy offensive pace, going 4-for-9 with six runs scored and a pair of stolen bases.
“Sam has been tearing the cover off the ball and setting the tone for us,” Miller said. “When we get off to those fast starts, that’s him.”
Sommer was dealing at the corners early in the matchup, but Saline began to chip away as the game progressed. The Trojans scored four runs across the next four runs, though the damage could have been much worse had Humboldt not had their ace on the bump.
“Trey did his thing. He struggled a little bit with his command, but he was able to make pitches in big spots,” Miller said. “He struggled a little bit, but always seemed to come up with a big pitch and limit damage.”
Sommer recorded seven strikeouts in the tournament, five coming in the championship.
Page finished off the matchup on the mound, notching his second save of the season.
“Logan came in and shut the door for us,” Miller said. “We haven’t played in a lot of close, tight games like this, so for our guys to dig down deep and make plays when it mattered most was big.”
Miller noted he would have liked to see more runs scored later in the game, but he was obviously ecstatic with the outcome.
Up Next
Humboldt (22-1) has a week to prepare for the KSHSAA Class 3A State Baseball Tournament at Kansas State University’s Toiton Family Stadium in Manhattan. The first round of play is set to start Thursday, May 25, and brackets will be released later this week when all regional tournaments are finished.
“We just wanna go have fun. None of these guys have been so it will be a new experience for all these guys,” Miller said. “When you get to the state tournament, anything can happen and it’s something they’ll remember for the rest of their life.
“We’re gonna be locked in this week, enjoy it and go make some memories,” he continued. “You never know what might happen.”
Quarterfinals vs. Hillsboro/Peabody-Burns
HSPB: 000 - 0 2 5
HUMB: 556 - 16 11 2
Notes: Sam Hull 1 H, 3 R, 1 SB; Blake Ellis 2 H, 3 R, 1 RBI, 2 SB; Trey Sommer 1 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Logan Page 2 R; Colden Cook 3 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Jacob Harrington 2 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Kyler Isbell 1 R; Mason Sterling 2 H, 3 RBI, 1 SB; Trey Sommer (W, 10-0) 1.2 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 K; Logan Page 1.1 IP, 0 ER, 3 K
Semifinals vs. Council Grove
CNGV: 000 00 - 0 2 6
HUMB: 203 15 - 11 7 0
Notes: Sam Hull 2 H, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Blake Ellis 2 H, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB; Trey Sommer 2 H, 1 R, 3 RBI; Logan Page 1 H, 1 RBI; Colden Cook 1 RBI; Mason Sterling 1 R; Kuler Isbell 1 R; Cole Mathes 1 R, 1 RBI; Brody Gunderman 1 R; Kyler Isbell (W, 2-1) 5.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 3 K, 2 BB
Championship vs. Gypsum-S.E. of Saline
SESL: 001 111 0 - 4 6 0
HUMB: 230 000 X - 5 4 0
Notes: Sam Hull 1 H, 1 R; Blake Ellis 1 H, 1 RBI; Trey Sommer 1 R, 1 SB; Logan Page 1 R; Colden Cook 1 H, 1 RBI; Mason Sterling 1 H, 1 R; Cole Mathes 1 R, 1 SB; Trey Sommer (W, 11-0) 5.2 IP, 4 ER, 6 H, 5 K, 5 BB; Logan Page (S, 2) 1.1 IP, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB
