BURLINGTON — The Humboldt Cubs punched their ticket to the state baseball tournament here Wednesday with three strong wins in the KSHSAA Class 3A Regional Baseball Tournament.

Humboldt senior RHP Trey Sommer (17) delivers the first pitch during Wednesday's KSHSAA Class 3A Regional Championship matchup against Gypsum-Southeast of Saline.
Humboldt sophomore outfielder Cole Mathes (15) runs the basepaths during Wednesday's KSHSAA Class 3A Regional Championship matchup against Gypsum-Southeast of Saline.
Humboldt sophomore LHP Logan Page (14) delivers a pitch en route to a save during Wednesday's KSHSAA Class 3A Regional Championship matchup against Gypsum-Southeast of Saline.
Humboldt junior outfielder Sam Hull (1) relays the ball to freshman second baseman Mason Sterling (11) during Wednesday's KSHSAA Class 3A Regional Championship matchup against Gypsum-Southeast of Saline.

