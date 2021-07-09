ROBERT MAGOBET
One of the more talented football players in Chanute Blue Comets history showed up to support the younger talent during a scrimmage at the Chanute Community Sports Complex on Friday.
Former Blue Comet All-State quarterback and current Kansas State wide receiver Ty Bowman made his way back to town amid Chanute playing Erie in a 7-on-7 controlled scrimmage.
Bowman, a multi-sport standout that led Chanute football to the sectionals in 2019 for the first time since 2012, said it was gratifying to be on the other side of things — watching some of his protégés go to football war for head coach Clete Frazell before the upcoming 2021 high school season.
“I love seeing them going through the same things I had to go through,” Bowman said. “It kind of lets me reflect on how high school was for me, how much I miss it because I do miss it some. And all the people I know in Chanute and moving away and not seeing them anymore was tough. But coming back and just seeing familiar faces, seeing them prepare for the fall is exciting, so I’ve really enjoyed coming here and seeing that.”
Frazell knows what kind of player Bowman was under his tutelage, and as delightful as it was for Bowman to return, the Shrine Bowl selection’s appearance means so much more.
“It’s awesome. A kid like that who is so invested in what happens, it means that much more to him,” Frazell said. “He’s got much bigger things going on, but he’s still a humble person that cares about what’s going on back where he came from, so when you have invested as much as a kid like that has invested into our high school program, it still means a lot to him.
“When you have someone from your hometown to do something of that caliber, it opens your eyes like, ‘Man, it’s possible, it’s possible.’ If you do the right things and you chase your goals and you do everything you can to put yourself in that position, it’s attainable...”
Bowman earned a preferred walk-on status with the Wildcats as a wide-out. He redshirted his freshman year and hasn’t gotten on the field yet. But he is working diligently in the weight room and on the field, focusing on turning the heads of the K-State coaching staff in his direction.
“I’ve been working hard on that (and) they’ve been noticing me, so hopefully that’ll pay its dues,” Bowman said.
Bowman said Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman talked to him about running on special teams this fall.
Bowman will travel back to Manhattan on Sunday. When Monday rolls around, he will continue running and weightlifting, which will take place for three more weeks before fall camp ahead of the 2021 college season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.