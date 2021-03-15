ROBERT MAGOBET
A slow start by Neosho County Community College men’s basketball earlier in the week didn’t change Magic Reliford’s belief that he could spark the team to the victory column.
That’s exactly what happened in an 82-75 win against a talented and consistent Independence ball club on Saturday at NCCC. Reliford cooked the Pirates, scoring 33 points including three 3s while adding four assists and five rebounds – the sophomore’s third 30-point game in a row. Sophomore forward De’Antray Hughes posted 16 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks, while freshman guard Tremaine Chesley chalked up 13 points.
But it was Reliford’s confidence, showmanship and play on the floor that galvanized the win versus Independence for the first time in two years. The kid from Parsons was often right in the middle of runs or capping off momentum swings that put the Pirates at a stalemate. At the end of each 3, layup or floater, KJCCC’s fourth-leading scorer captivated the crowd, playing air guitar or hyping himself up as he skipped down the floor. The guard plays with joy after being redshirted last year.
“It’s very important. We can win every game we lost; we have a good team,” Reliford said. “We just got to play together. When we are all playing, we all are clicking, we are unbeatable. And that’s what happened tonight. We played together, came out playing defense, offense. It was good. ... They always try to take my shot away, so I have to show them that I can finish around the rim. And so tonight, I wasn’t shooting that many 3s because the lane was open. That’s just what I had to do tonight, get to the paint.”
That was often a force the Pirates couldn’t handle. And it was needed after a 17-4 run was capped off by Independence guard Shamann Artis, who hit a 3 then laid the ball up as time expired in the first half to make the score 38-36 Indy.
In the second half, NCCC freshman guard Cougar Downing hit a 3 to put the score to 39-38 with 19:11 to go in the game. The Panthers would use this momentum to get to a 12-0 run after Chesley hit a 3 and made two free throws to make the score 48-38.
NCCC rode this wave and Reliford, who should have received more foul calls to get to the line, was finally fouled on his way to the rim. He made two free throws, upping the score to 71-59 with 5:21 to go in the game.
But Reliford was in foul trouble with four. That helped Artis execute a 3 with 3:21 to go to make the score 71-67 NCCC.
Second-year Indy head coach Bill Morosco was called for his first technical foul of his Pirate career for complaining of a perceived non-call. The Panthers couldn’t capitalize on that, but Reliford rose to the occasion once more, driving to the lane and scoring following a foul called.
Reliford completed the old-fashioned three-point play to make the score 74-67 with 2:53 to go.
“Well we came out, and I think this is probably, we’ve had three practices, where before we were in quarantine for 20 of 24 days, so we were finally in the gym and got some real practice time in,” NCCC head coach Jeremy Coombs said. “And I thought tonight we executed offensively. I thought defensively we really defended well and stuck to the game plan.”
The game plan is mainly to let Reliford lead the team, but also for Hughes to grab boards and score inside, continue to let Downing play free and make plays, and Chesley, the standout defensive player, to lock down the opponent’s best player and get some big-time steals. Downing in the game scored eight, including two 3s. Chesley guarded Independence’s most-consistent player in forward Tim Dalger, who scored 24 points. Chesley also stole the ball three times in the second half.
From a defensive perspective, NCCC adjusted to Independence’s personnel – a team that doesn’t have true bigs and plays five-out motion offense. So, NCCC played small ball, but didn’t play particularly well on help-side defense in the first half, as the Pirates shot 55 percent. But help-side rotations tightened up in the second half, which resulted in Indy shooting just 26 percent.
The Panthers for the game shot 53 percent. NCCC had 14 turnovers to Indy’s 19.
Though the Pirates miss their six Division I athletes from last season, they have proven they are a good team, winning 10 out of 14 games. But NCCC presented a matchup problem for Independence.
“They were tougher than we were. They valued the basketball more,” Morosco said. “We started the second half with three straight turnovers and a missed layup. And that was kind of the story of the game. You got to give credit to Coach Coombs and Neosho County for stepping up and playing a great game with toughness and taking it to us. ... We try to pressure and deny. We certainly tried to cover Magic quite a bit in the scouting report, but didn’t do a good enough job, and that’s a credit to him for being a player who is an exceptional talent and one of the best players in the league and when you let him get going early like we did, you’ll let him get easy twos. That opens up the 3-point shot for him. That’s the last thing you want to do.”
Indy also missed some point-blank layups. Independence missed some makeable short attempts in the lane with under a minute to go.
The Panthers (6-7, 4-7) played the No. 2 team in the nation in Coffeyville (14-1, 12-1) on Monday. Their next game will be versus Allen Community College (4-11, 3-10) on Wednesday at 7:30 on the road.
NCCC: 36 46 - 82
Indy: 38 37 - 75
Neosho: Reliford 33, Hughes 16, Chesley 13, Downing 8, Deondre Buggage 7, Daniel Titus 3, Quentin Asberry 2
