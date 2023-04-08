Chanute GSOC vs Emporia 4.6.23 - Jeanette Guernsey
Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

The Chanute Blue Comets were held scoreless in a 6-0 defeat against the visiting Emporia Spartans in girls soccer action here Thursday.

The first half was rough for the Chanute defense, as Emporia took a 2-0 lead in the 10th minute, extending their lead to 4-0 by halftime. The Spartans never relieved pressure on their attack, as the Blue Comets possessed the ball for just over four minutes in the half.

