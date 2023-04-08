The Chanute Blue Comets were held scoreless in a 6-0 defeat against the visiting Emporia Spartans in girls soccer action here Thursday.
The first half was rough for the Chanute defense, as Emporia took a 2-0 lead in the 10th minute, extending their lead to 4-0 by halftime. The Spartans never relieved pressure on their attack, as the Blue Comets possessed the ball for just over four minutes in the half.
“In the first half, we let them control the game,” Chanute head coach Kelsey Fox said. “They were more aggressive and wanted to win the 50-50 balls.”
Chanute struggled to clear corner kicks and slow down breakaway attempts, and Emporia took advantage of this en route to the 4-0 score at the intermission.
After a halftime pep talk in which Fox told her squad to ignore the scoreboard and attack, the Chanute defense started routinely closing gaps of opportunity. Fox also reminded her defensemen to be more intentional with body placement and kicks.
“I felt like we competed in the second half,” Fox said. “I was really proud of how they came out and started guarding and playing to the feet, instead of just getting out and running.”
The offense was still locked down by the Spartan defense. Chanute managed to possess the ball for just eight more minutes in the second half, but failed to get a shot on goal in the matchup.
“We didn’t control the middle at all,” Fox said of her offense’s struggle. “When you control the middle of the field, you control the pace of the game and the offensive attack. Instead, we played a lot of defense.”
Thankfully, the defense did their part for a large chunk of the game. Despite Emporia’s speed advantage, the Spartans failed to get a shot on goal in numerous advantage scenarios. Senior defenseman Jeanette Guernsey anchored the back line, clearing a number of advances on her own.
“She’s a little firecracker, she’s gonna fight for every ball,” Fox said of Guernsey. “She will either make sure the ball won’t get past her, or her man won’t get past her. We really count on her.”
Sophomore goalkeeper Abby Fisher had a busy day in the net. Although she allowed six scores on the day, Fisher hauled in 26 saves while stopping a number of other advances before Emporia could shoot.
“I also had Ava Campbell in a new position on the outside, and I thought she had good speed and was doing a good job of taking away backside attacks,” Fox said.
Going forward, Chanute’s focus will revolve around receiving passes and advancing toward a score with more reliability.
“Every game I see improvement,” Fox said. “They’re having to learn a lot of stuff really quickly, and I think they’re doing a good job of it.”
Katie Smart racked up a hat trick in the first half, while three other Spartans scored for Emporia.
The junior varsity squad surrendered a 2-0 defeat in the early matchup.
Up Next
Chanute (0-4) is set to travel to Pittsburg on Tuesday to take on the Purple Dragons (3-1) for a second matchup of the year. Chanute lost 6-2 in the season opener with Pittsburg.
Box Score
Emporia: 4 2 - 6
Chanute: 0 0 - 0
Scoring
4’ (EMPO) Katie Smart from Ciara Esquivel (0-1)
10’ (EMPO) Katie Smart from Ariella Macias (0-2)
25’ (EMPO) Katie Smart from Ariella Macias (0-3)
34’ (EMPO) Emeil Bennett (0-4)
63’ (EMPO) Addison Marshall (0-5)
65’ (EMPO) Lotte Spaans from Aracely Aleman (0-6)
