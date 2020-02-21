GARNETT — Nine Chanute Blue Comets advanced to the finals at Friday’s Class 4A Regionals at Anderson County.

Going for championships are Trent Clements, Kolton Misener, Trey Dillow, Ty Leedy, Logan McDonald, Brady McDonald, Parker Winder, Brayden Dillow and Tuker Davis.

Five others are still alive in the consolation bracket: Colton Seely, Tyler Davis, Ethan Vance, Bryan Jackett and Nate Cunningham, 

Team scores: 1. Chanute 206 2. Frontenac 82 3. Iola 80.

