ROBERT MAGOBET
The winter high school seasons are wrapped up. And that means selections are in for the top athletes in the Southeast Kansas and Tri-Valley leagues.
For Chanute’s wrestlers, most of the team was highlighted, and for good reason. After all, the team did win the state wrestling championship for the first time in school history after claiming first place in Salina on Feb. 28.
Junior Trent Clements (106 pounds, record 43-1), sophomore Kolton Misener (113, 40-5), junior Colton Seely (126, 32-14), freshman Trey Dillow (120 pounds, 32-16), freshman Ty Leedy (132 pounds, 35-9), senior Logan McDonald (145, 38-10), senior Brady McDonald (152, 38-11), senior Parker Winder (160, 42-4), junior Brayden Dillow (182 pounds, 44-1) and sophomore Tuker Davis (220, 22-19) were all first-team All-SEK athletes. Clements, the No. 1 state-ranked in his class, and Dillow, the No. 2 wrestler in his division, won State championships, while Misener and Winder were state runners-up.
Others who advanced all the way to the second day of the State tournament were Seely with a sixth-place finish, Trey Dillow (No. 5 state-ranked wrestler) claimed sixth, Leedy (No. 2) finished fifth, Logan McDonald was also fifth, Brady McDonald (No.5) registered in sixth, while Tuker Davis won a regional championship and advanced to State.
Honorable mention wrestlers include senior Tyler Davis (138, 23-10), Ethan Vance (170, 15-18) and sophomore Nathan Cunningham (285, 16-12).
CHS wrestling coach Andy Albright said everyone involved with the wrestling team should garner praise.
“I’ve just been really fortunate to be around really good people, so it’s been really enjoyable for that and it’s good for our community, it’s good for our school. People like Eric Methvin, Kent Wire, Rich Proffitt, Brian Campbell and Zack Murry, those guys that have supported us, it’s nice,” Albright previously said. “It’s nice just to be a part of this and all those people that have supported us. I got some of the best parents in the business. This isn’t just for these guys; this is for the guys in the past, the alumni. This is for everybody.”
Albright was proud that most of the team was recognized as well.
“Anytime you can get 13 out of 14 starters all-league honors, that’s a good reflection of your school and wrestling program,” Albright continued.
The girls side made history, too, with two firsts. For the first time in school history, the school embarked on a girls wrestling program. Senior Haley Angleton is the first girl in Chanute history to be selected to first-team All-SEK. Making their mark on history as well are All-SEK Honorable Mentions junior Andrea Cuin, senior Amanda Stalder and freshman Sequoia Keever.
“I wanted to show perseverance, because this really seems to be something to a lot of people that we would give up at, and I’m not ready to give up quite yet, Angleton previously said. “It’s so good because when you are with people of the same gender, it feels like you can be closer, and it feels like more of a family. I feel like if we were a part of the boys team, we would have that, but not as close as we are now.”
Erie’s Red Devils were close as well. For the first time since 1993, Erie advanced to the State basketball tournament, finishing the year with a 19-5 record – the best record in at least the last decade and a half. And multiple players were recognized for that honor.
Seniors Matthew Vail and Mark Bogner made the All-Tri-Valley teams, while junior Tyler Pasquerelli was selected as an Honorable Mention. Vail, the second time on the All-League team, averaged 14.2 with 35 made 3s, while Bogner managed 13.8 points per game with 57 three-pointers, and Pasquerelli averaged six points a game.
“I’m happy for Matt Vail, Mark Bogner and Tyler Pasquerelli,” Erie head coach Nick Pfeifer said. “They’re good players and good people and very deserving of the honors.”
On the girls side, the Lady Red Devils advanced to the 2A Sub-State game, completing the year with a 15-8 record, the best in at least a decade and half as well.
Junior Maddie Kramer earned an All-Tri-Valley honor, while her teammate Molly LaForge is an Honorable Mention. Kramer averaged 11.2 points a game and LaForge was up to 9.7 points a game.
The Humboldt Cubs, another Tri-Valley team, culminated the season in the 3A first round with a 13-8 overall record, the second out of three years with at least 13 wins or more. Senior Conor Haviland, a 900-plus-point scorer over his career, was the lone All-Tri-Valley selection, averaging 20 points a game this season.
“Conor having made it, I was very pleased with how he played this year,” Humboldt head coach David Taylor said. “He averaged 20 points a game, which helped us a lot. He’s had a very good successful career for us at Humboldt.”
The Lady Cubs finished up in the 3A second round with a 12-11 record – the second time in three years the school has been up to 12 wins or more. Junior Jada Dangerfield was the only All-TVL selection.
Chanute High School finished with a 7-14 record, the third worst record since the 2011-12 season. Chanute lost in the first round of 4A sub-state.
Senior Ty Bowman, a 6’5” big man who can handle when necessary, drive strong, finish and hit the 3, was named second-team All-SEK, while senior Tye Coombs, a perimeter player who can drive to the basket, finish and hit a 3, was an Honorable Mention.
“Those guys are incredibly deserving,” CHS head coach Devon Crabtree said. “They brought effort and energy all year long and the coaches in our league saw it.”
The Lady Blue Comets had a 13-8 year – the second straight year with 13 wins and the second best record since the 2015-16 season – after falling short in the first round of the 4A sub-state.
As expected on first-team All-SEK is junior Kori Babcock, the leading Class 4A scorer, passer and long-distance shooter, the guard’s second straight year accomplishing the same feat. Babcock, using her handle and ability to hit the open shot, averaged 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, dished out 106 assists and drained 66 3s. Senior Jacey Lewis earned second-team All-SEK after putting up 7.4 points a game and senior Makayla Schoenhofer was a 2020 All-SEK Honorable Mention with 7.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
“Kori lives in the gym throughout the summer and fall, putting in work when no one else is around,” CHS head coach Dustin Fox said. “You don’t become a player like that without being dedicated. She had a tremendous junior year. I anticipate the All-SEK recognition will be the first of many postseason honors Kori will garner in the coming weeks.”
Fox said he was just as impressed with her compatriots.
“Jacey and Mak (Makayla Schoenhofer) both put in the work during and after practice, played hard, and really maximized their senior seasons,” he said.
“I am happy that they were recognized by the other coaches in the league for the seasons they had.”
