Chanute MBB vs Labette County 2.10.23 - Lars Koester

Chanute junior Lars Koester (3) fires a pass for an assist during Friday's SEK League matchup with Labette County.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.

A Friday night defensive slugfest ended in a fifth straight win for Chanute in a Southeast Kansas League matchup with Labette County. The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association’s ninth-ranked Blue Comets controlled throughout en route to a 32-27 victory. 

Chanute MBB vs Labette County 2.10.23 - Parker Manly

The Chanute High School student section cheers on senior Parker Manly (22) as he fires a 3 during Friday's SEK League matchup with Labette County.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments