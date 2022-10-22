IOLA — The 19th-ranked Neosho County Panthers posted a 3-1 (22-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-19) win over the Allen Red Devils on Wednesday.
After holding a lead for most of the back-and-forth first set, a pair of unforced errors from the Neosho County offense led to Allen getting away with the set win, 25-22.
“We had a great performance yesterday at Allen. But, we paid for a lack of focus by losing the first set,” Neosho County head coach Lisiane Matsdorff said. “The team understood the importance of staying focused and taking advantage of any situation to have a favorable advantage with the score. These advantage points were crucial to keep leading in the set even with Allen challenging and playing well in key moments.”
The Panthers would flash their strength in set two, running away with a 25-13 victory to even the score. The Red Devils tried to keep things interesting in the final two sets, but the Panthers held strong to win 25-18 and 25-19.
Freshman outside hitter Sydnee Dudolski led the Panthers with a team-high 15 kills and 21 digs. Sophomore right side Kennedy Krokroskia added 14 kills, freshman outside hitter Iva Putnik had nine, while sophomore middle back Talia Wright had eight and freshman middle back Adisyn Igo had five.
These kills would not be possible without a 46 assist performance from sophomore setter Marah Zenner.
“Talia, Kennedy and Iva had great performances with Marah leading them through great connections and communication,” Matsdorff said.
The backline was not to be forgotten in this one either. Sophomore libero Riley Kennedy dug 17 hits, Zenner had 13 digs and sophomore defensive specialist Emma Garrison pulled up 12.
“Our defensive players also were fundamental for this important win,” Matsdorff said. “We had a successful night serving and breaking or deflecting their pass and first action.”
Thanks to their play in the previous week against KCKCC and in a tournament in Fort Dodge, Iowa, Dudolski and Garrison were named the offensive and defensive KJCCC Division II Players of the Week for week nine of the season.
The victory over the Red Devils of Allen moves the Panthers to a 23-8 overall record, sitting at 5-3 in Kansas Jayhawk Conference play.
Up Next
The Panthers are set to play just two more matches in the regular season. Before rounding out their schedule with a conference matchup against Johnson County on Wednesday, Neosho County traveled to Seminole, Okla. yesterday to take on the Trojans of Seminole State College (12-25).
Box Score
Neosho 22 25 25 25 (3)
Allen 25 13 18 19 (1)
KJCCC Standings
Johnson County 8-0 (30-2)
Cowley 7-1 (31-3)
Neosho 5-3 (23-8)
KCKCC 5-3 (20-9)
Coffeyville 4-4 (24-8)
Independence 4-4 (16-10)
Allen 3-5 (15-11)
Fort Scott 2-5 (6-19)
Labette 2-6 (7-22)
Hesston 0-9 (2-15)
