Neosho County sophomore defensive specialist Emma Garrison (21) bumps the ball while sophomore libero Riley Kennedy (6) looks on during a home match against Fort Scott on Sept. 19, 2022.

IOLA — The 19th-ranked Neosho County Panthers posted a 3-1 (22-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-19) win over the Allen Red Devils on Wednesday.

After holding a lead for most of the back-and-forth first set, a pair of unforced errors from the Neosho County offense led to Allen getting away with the set win, 25-22.

