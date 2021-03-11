ROBERT MAGOBET
HUMBOLDT — Senior Jada Dangerfield will be using her skills at the next level.
In February, Dangerfield signed her intention to play volleyball at Allen Community College. The first-team All-Tri-Valley League player racked up 79 kills, 71 digs, 11 aces, 12 block assists, six blocks and five assists in a 21-13 Humboldt High School volleyball season.
“I’m so excited,” Dangerfield said. “For me, it’s not about showboating that I signed, but just more so about I just get to be a part of a family to grind every day and just physically get better (and) mentally. Coach Whitney (Shaw) is a wonderful person. I played for her before and I just love the energy that their team brings just watching one of their practices and their games.”
Not only does Dangerfield want to play for Shaw, but she also said she wanted to attend Allen because it gives her a chance to be close to home.
“It’ll be nice to be close to home, but also still being a part of something,” Dangerfield said. “If I fall down, then I have people to help me.”
Right now, her academic goal is to major in psychology. But Dangerfield said she will not rule out a change based on what her future interests are.
Dangerfield, who also is an All-TVL basketball player, said it’s imperative for student-athletes to have tunnel vision and to make sacrifices when it comes to athletic goals, and most of all, never give up.
“To all the younger kids that are playing sports right now, even though it might start out rough during the year, at any sport, you may be the underdog for a little bit, but just keep grinding, keep working...,” she said. “Just keep working – never give up.”
