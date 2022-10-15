COFFEYVILLE — In their toughest matchup of the season thus far, the Chanute Blue Comets took advantage of a second half offensive surge to outpace the Coffeyville Golden Tornado 40-26 Friday evening. With the win, the Blue Comets clinched at least a share of the Southeast Kansas League title.
The early goings saw Chanute struggle to find their groove against the Golden Tornado defense. After getting the offense clicking on the first drive, senior running back Ty Leedy bobbled a handoff, losing his first fumble of the year.
Although Coffeyville failed to score on that turnover, they did capitalize when Leedy lost the ball again on the first play of the very next drive, deep inside Chanute territory.
“We were clicking on all cylinders on offense. To turn those over, it’s tough to overcome,” Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said. “Ty has barely ever fumbled in his career. It’s not him and I know he will get it taken care of.”
Coffeyville’s freshman running back LaMarcus Allen carried the ball to the goaline, before punching it in late in the first quarter.
“They were getting a really good push up front, by the time he got to the line he already had three yards,” Chanute defensive coordinator Don Epps said of the Coffeyville rushing attack. “We had to get stops on first down, we knew they were gonna be in four-down territory. We’re gonna continue to work on our run game, build depth and hit in waves.”
Leedy would not dwell on the pair of fumbles long, as he took his next touch for 67 yards for a touchdown on the opening play of the drive.
“I know I messed up. I owned up to it, fixed it and made a play,” Leedy said. “I can’t live in the past, I can’t worry about those two fumbles. I went out there and played my game, and it turned out for the best.”
Frazell seemed to be on the exact same page as his tailback.
“It’s better to make those mistakes now, learn from them and move on,” Frazell said. “We have all the faith in the world in Ty. I know he’s gonna take care of the football.”
Leedy finished the night with 145 yards on 13 carries.
Coffeyville immediately responded to regain the lead with a 60-yard kick return for a touchdown. Allen broke multiple tackles on his way to the endzone.
Another Coffeyville touchdown from Allen late in the second quarter landed Chanute in their largest deficit of the season with the score at 20-7. After fielding the ensuing kickoff cleanly, Leedy took a 74-yard return for his first touchdown on the kickoff.
After watching the Coffeyville kicking team crash hard to the left side on the first three kicks, Leedy knew he needed to find a lane to the outside. After calculating his move, the star rusher perfectly executed his plan.
“Knowing that I thought about it beforehand and then executed it, I felt ecstatic,” Leedy said. “That push was definitely good for our momentum and mentality.”
The Chanute defense finally came up with another stop, granting Chanute a final drive before halftime.
“They really attacked us downhill with vertical running lanes,” Epps said. “We had to get back to good technique. Coach (Rusty) Emling made some good adjustments on the defensive line, which helped us out.”
A quick two-minute drill later, Chanute came up short of the goal at the 14-yard line as time expired in the quarter.
That would not be the last play, however, as a facemask on senior quarterback Eric Erbe’s carry allowed the offense one final shot at knotting things up. Erbe would not squander the chance, as he found his favorite receiver, senior wide receiver Dagen Dean, in the back of the endzone for a score with no time on the clock.
The third quarter saw Chanute and the Golden Tornado trade punts, before Chanute took their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter. After pushing down to the one yard line, Erbe huddled behind his offensive line for a short rushing touchdown. Erbe finished the night with 45 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns on eight carries.
Another rushing touchdown from Coffeyville’s Allen brought the Golden Tornado within a point, before Erbe and the offense repeated their previous drive, finishing with another one yard rushing touchdown from the Chanute play caller.
When the team needed them most, the Chanute defense came through big time. With less than four minutes on the clock, the Blue Comets forced a four-and-out, handing the ball back to the visitors inside Coffeyville territory.
“We played really hard up front in those last two series. Kaiden (Seamster), Trey (Dillow), all those guys put us in really good spots at the end,” Epps said.
Dean, along with seniors Kaiden Seamster and Trey Dillow, made huge defensive plays on the final Golden Tornado drive to put control back in Chanute’s hands.
With thoughts of boosting their point differential for postseason seeding, Frazell put the ball back in Erbe’s hands for one final drive. Erbe dropped back, lobbing a pass to Dean, who brought it down in the endzone.
“On a 50-50 ball, Dagen is gonna come up with it more times than not,” Frazell said. “We felt it was a safe play to try to get to a 13 point lead to keep our first seed. It was big to close it out that way.”
Though he missed his final attempt, senior kicker Jaxson Vaughan was 4-of-4 on PAT attempts before the final drive.
The Blue Comets moved to 7-0 on the season and 3-0 in league play, granting them a share of the SEK title. Coffeyville drops to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the SEK.
Up Next
Chanute returns home next week for the final game of the regular season for a matchup with the Labette County Grizzlies. The Grizzlies are now 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the SEK after a 30-23 victory over Independence.
“Labette has some good receivers and a good quarterback,” Frazell said. “We haven’t seen many passing teams this year, so we’ve gotta get ready for that. We’ve just gotta make more plays than they do 1-on-1.”
Box Score
Chanute 7 13 0 20 - 40
Coffeyville 12 8 0 6 - 26
Scoring
1Q 11:08 (COFF) 2-yard run by LaMarcus Allen (2-pt no good) (0-6)
1Q 11:20 (CHAN) 67-yard rush by Ty Leedy (PAT good by Jaxson Vaughan) (7-6)
1Q 11:38 (COFF) 60-yard kick return by LaMarcus Allen (2-pt no good) (7-12)
2Q 8:50 (COFF) 4-yard rush by LaMarcus Allen (3-yard rush by LaMarcus Allen) (7-20)
2Q 9:03 (CHAN) 74-yard kick return by Ty Leedy (PAT good by Jaxson Vaughan) (14-20)
2Q 12:00 (CHAN) 7-yard pass from Eric Erbe to Dagen Dean (2-pt no good) (20-20)
4Q 0:34 (CHAN) 1-yard rush by Eric Erbe (PAT good by Jaxson Vaughan) (27-20)
4Q 4:40 (COFF) 19-yard run by LaMarcus Allen (2-pt no good) (27-26)
4Q 7:56 (CHAN) 1-yard rush by Eric Erbe (PAT good by Jaxson Vaughan) (34-26)
4Q 10:08 (CHAN) 30-yard pass from Eric Erbe to Dagen Dean (PAT no good) (40-26)
