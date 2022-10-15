Chanute Football @ Coffeyville 10.14.22 - Eric Erbe

Chanute senior quarterback Eric Erbe (3) lobs a pass over a Coffeyville defender during the Blue Comets' 40-26 victory over the Golden Tornado Friday evening.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

COFFEYVILLE — In their toughest matchup of the season thus far, the Chanute Blue Comets took advantage of a second half offensive surge to outpace the Coffeyville Golden Tornado 40-26 Friday evening. With the win, the Blue Comets clinched at least a share of the Southeast Kansas League title.

The early goings saw Chanute struggle to find their groove against the Golden Tornado defense. After getting the offense clicking on the first drive, senior running back Ty Leedy bobbled a handoff, losing his first fumble of the year.

Chanute Football @ Coffeyville 10.14.22 - Kaiden Seamster
Chanute Football @ Coffeyville 10.14.22 - Ty Leedy

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments