ROBERT MAGOBET
robert@chanute,com
Panther volleyball was on full display Friday evening in Panther Gymnasium as NCCC took care of business and won 3-1 (25-19, 25-21, 25-17 CCC and 25-21) versus Coffeyville. Freshman middle blocker McKinley Pruitt added 14 kills and one dig; freshman outside hitter Riley Kallevig posted 11 kills and 19 digs; freshman outside hitter Jolene Tidwell had nine kills, eight digs and one assist; Week 9 Division II Volleyball Player of the Week and freshman Libero Brooklyn Strobel put up 23 digs and two assists.
Pruitt was pleased that she was able to help her team win five out of the last six games.
“I think I did well at just wanting the ball,” Pruitt said. “...Overall, I think it was really good and I just wanted the ball a lot and my setter just wanted to get it to me.”
NCCC head coach Marisa Compton said her team performed well overall.
“I thought McKinley Pruitt, our middle blocker, she did a great job tonight for us in the middle hitting-wise, and also blocking-wise, especially in this last set,” Compton said. “I thought Nyah Alexander (10 digs) did a good job in serve-receive tonight and also defensively.”
NCCC (13-7, 12-6) will take on Allen Community College (9-11, 7-11) Wednesday at 6:30 pm on sophomore night at home.
