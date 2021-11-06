JARED McMASTERS
The Chanute Blue Comets went through the motions of standing by their midfield logo just like every other home postgame huddle.
But the finality of the gathering after a 33-21 defeat in the regional round of the KSHSAA 4A Football State Championship to the Bishop Miege Stags was undeniable.
Instead of helmets hoisted over their heads and pumping in the air, players tossed them to the ground or used them as stools to recover.
“There are no words you can say right now,” Chanute defensive coordinator Kip Keeley said to the huddle. “Time is the only thing that can heal this.”
Defensive lineman Kolten LaCrone stepped away from the pack to comfort fellow senior Nate Cunningham, who lost the battle to hold back the tears long before the Blue Comets trudged to midfield.
The hurt that comes with the end of a football career was too overbearing for whatever temporary band-aid solution LaCrone had in mind. Especially when it concludes with a valiant effort against a program that won six state championships from 2014 to 2019.
This Chanute team is made up of players who grew up — and continue to live — in a world where Bishop Miege football and dominance are synonymous. And for flashes on Friday night, they had the opportunity to be the unit that shocked that world.
“It’s really hard to say goodbye to this group of seniors because they set the foundation for this program that’ll be a model for the underclassmen,” Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said. “They were capable of winning this game and moving on. To be there in that situation down six, it’s just tough — not for me, but for these kids.”
No Stags fans in the visiting stands would’ve been shocked if Chanute slouched out of the halftime deflated and eager to see the clock hit zero. It’s a sentiment they’ve witnessed for years.
Instead, the Blue Comets refused to let a 20-7 deficit dampen their efforts in the second half.
It didn’t matter that they hadn’t scored since junior running back Ty Leedy fumbled at the one-yard line and Kam Koester dove on the ball in the end zone on their first offensive drive of the night. It didn’t matter that seemingly every other Stags play on some drives required two or three more Chanute defenders than Keeley would’ve liked for the progress to come to a halt.
“That first drive was just affirmation that we’re going to be here the whole game,” Frazell said. “We let them get a couple scores in the second quarter, and it would’ve been easy to think the game was over. Instead, we have the kind of guys who battle and stay tough to make it a game.”
The Chanute defense returned to the field rejuvenated.
A Bishop Miege fumble that the Stags recovered knocked them back about 10 yards to eventually force a punt on their first drive of the third quarter. A quick three-and-out in front of their own end zone stalled the Stags’ offense even further on the next drive.
With the gap still at 20-7 entering the final frame, it was time for the Blue Comets’ offense to make its mark.
Three plays into the quarter, junior quarterback Eric Erbe hit Koester with a bullet pass out wide and Koester sprinted down the Chanute sideline for the 15-yard score.
“They aligned some of their defensive backs a little differently than they had on film, so we adjusted our routes a little,” Frazell said. “Our runs were a little up-and-down, but we had some big plays and left that the same.”
But it only took the Stags 93 seconds of game time to answer back with a touchdown throw of their own from Mac Armstrong to Harry Gittemeier in the back corner of the end zone.
Gittemeier celebrated the score by having a teammate raise him in the air — a celebration Leedy has enjoyed all season long. The Stags wide receiver pointed at Chanute’s sideline as he jogged off the field.
Leedy’s response? The junior returned the ensuing kickoff to the Bishop Miege 24-yard line to set up Erbe for a 1-yard QB sneak score a handful of plays later.
“(Leedy) just made plays and broke tackles,” Frazell said. “He was huge. He’s a warrior, and Bishop Miege knows it now. He played phenomenal with the heart of a lion.”
After such a back-and-forth battle all night, Chanute was in reach, down 27-21 with less than seven minutes to go.
But the Bishop Miege tradition of success lived to see another season.
Senior running back Jaylen Burch sped by the Blue Comets defense from six yards out to put the Stags up 33-21 with 2:42 to play, bursting the balloon that had uplifted Chanute the entire evening.
With less than three minutes remaining, the Blue Comets’ dreams came crashing down, capped off by an interception from Erbe in the end zone with under a minute to go.
That conclusion left them ravaged and devastated as they circled around the logo on the field.
Voices faltered.
Speeches resonated.
Tears flowed.
The Blue Comets could still take pride in the fact that for one night, they were right there with the Stags — an opportunity or two away from cementing this game as one of the program’s all-time highlights.
Cunningham eventually dropped his guard and relented. The senior embraced LaCrone and the rest of his teammates and coaches. Because, in the end, this group will still have each other.
“The community stepped up, and we had all kinds of support,” Frazell said. “Our kids stepped up to put on a show and played well. We were in the game and gave ourselves a chance to win, so I’m definitely not disappointed in their effort. I just wish we could’ve squeaked it out.
“These guys love doing what we’re doing. They’ve prepared well, practiced hard all year and it was a phenomenal group. That’s the saddest part, just being done now.”
