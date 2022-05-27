HUNTYR SCHWEGMAN
WICHITA — After a busy day at Cessna Stadium in Wichita on Friday, Chanute sits with nine guaranteed medals at the close of day one. Four Blue Comets grabbed top-8 finishes in their respective events, while Chanute advanced to Saturday’s finals in five events.
“I’m proud of all our athletes today,” Chanute head coach Matt Kmiec said following the conclusion of his squad’s day.
Freshman Macie Moore kicked off competition for the Blue Comets in the first event of the weekend, running in the 3200m. Moore’s two-mile time of 12:31.32 was enough to sneak into the top-8, granting her a state medal.
The long-distance specialized underclassman came into Friday seeded 11th, but shaved 17 seconds off of her best time to secure her spot on the podium.
“Macie ran with a lot of courage,” Chanute head coach Matt Kmiec said. “I was really proud of her, and how she started the day for the team.”
Adding on to Moore’s success, senior Bryce Bingham secured a trio of medals on day one in Wichita. Although he missed a finals qualification in the 110m hurdles by three-tenths of a second, Bingham finished sixth in pole vault (13’-0”) and fifth in the triple jump, (42’-7”) and qualifying for Saturday’s finals in the 300m hurdles with a time of 41.44.
“Bryce guaranteeing us three medals today was big,” Kmiec said.
After qualifying all six relay squads at the regional meet last week, Chanute was not able to repeat that success at the all-class meet. After both 4x100m relays punched their ticket to the finals, neither 4x400m relay squad cracked the top-8, with the boys missing the mark by a single second.
“Both of our 4x100’s ran really well,” Kmiec said. “Our boys 4x400m ran well, it just wasn’t enough.”
Junior sprinter Rawley Chard also secured a trio of medals for Chanute. After helping the 4x100m relay to a time of 43.52, Chard breezed to the finals in both the 400m (50.79) and 200m dashes (22.82).
In the field events, a pair of Blue Comet boys put together peak performances to secure a medal. Senior Kolten LaCrone grabbed a sixth place finish in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 49’-11”, while junior Dagen Dean shattered his own records, posting two PRs on the way to a fourth place finish in the javelin toss.
“It was big for Dagen to come out and throw a big PR on his first throw, and then move up two spots with another big throw,” Kmiec said.
Dean bought his ticket to the javelin finals with a first toss of 171’-1”, before stutter-stepping the throwing implement to 178’-8” on his final throw of the day.
Junior Ty Leedy was unable to join Chard in the 400m finals, finishing 16th with a time of 55.66. Sophomore Kaiden Seamster’s javelin toss of 141’-5” was also not enough for a medal and sophomore Kynleigh Chard’s 300m hurdles performance did not land her on the podium.
Up Next
Events here on the campus of Wichita State University began this morning at 8 am. Chard, Leedy and Dean kick things off for the Blue Comets in the 100m preliminaries, before junior Eric Erbe gets his first chance to compete, taking on the long jump pits.
Day One Results
Boys Javelin: 4th - Dagen Dean (178’-8”) 16th - Kaiden Seamster (141’-5”)
Boys Pole Vault: 6th - Bryce Bingham (13’-0”)
Boys Shot Put: 6th - Kolten LaCrone (49’-11”)
Boys Triple Jump: 5th - Bryce Bingham (42’-7”) 9th - Kaiden Seamster (41’-5”)
Girls 4x100m Relay Prelims: 5th - Carrie Ranabargar, Maddy Hughes, Abby Stephenson, Kynleigh Chard (50.55)
Boys 4x100m Relay Prelims: 2nd - Ty Leedy, Rawley Chard, Eric Erbe, Dagen Dean (43.52)
Boys 110m Hurdles Prelims: 11th - Bryce Bingham (15.81)
Boys 200m Prelims: 4th - Rawley Chard (22.82)
Boys 300m Hurdles Prelims: 7th - Bryce Bingham (41.44)
Girls 300m Hurdles Prelims: 16th - Kynleigh Chard (54.24)
Boys 400m Prelims: 6th - Rawley Chard (50.79) 16th - Ty Leedy (55.66)
Girls 4x400m Relay Prelims: 16th - Abby Stephenson, Bella Becannon, Violet Stich, Maddy Hughes (4:23.66)
Boys 4x400m Relay Prelims: 9th - Ty Leedy, Josept Lazzo-Barahona, Dagen Dean, Eric Erbe (3:31.50)
Girls 3200m Finals: 8th - Macie Moore (12:31.32)
Humboldt (3A)
Boys 400m Prelims: 8th - Drew Wilhite (52.26)
Boys Javelin: DNF - Maddox Johnson (FOUL)
Boys Triple Jump: 6th - Levi McGowen (42’-6”)
Erie (2A)
Boys Long Jump: 13th - Garrett Ruark (18’-10”)
Boys High Jump: 8th - Garrett Ruark (5’-10”)
Girls Pole Vault: 10th - Hailey McGowen (8’-0”)
Girls Shot Put: 14th - Callie Stottman (30’-1”)
Girls 3200m Finals: 14th - Breanna Ross (13:46.87)
St. Paul (1A)
Girls 100m Hurdles Prelims: 15th - Sophia Albertini (17.57)
Girls 200m Prelims: 2nd - Josey Harris (27.20)
Full results from the KSHSAA All-Class State Track & Field Championships are available on the KSHSAA website.
