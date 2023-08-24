With the boys looking to defend their Southeast Kansas League title and the girls hoping to nab their own, the Chanute cross country team has a lot to prove during the 2023 season.
“I expect the boys team to make another run at a league title and another trip to state. I believe we have the talent to do that and improve on our finish at the state meet,” Chanute head coach Brett Rinehart said. “On the girls side, we need to find a few more runners to build around the girls we have. If we can do that, I think the girls can be very competitive as well and find their way back to the top of the SEK.”
Both teams graduated a pair of varsity starters, though thankfully both sides also return their top competitors.
“Gage Jesseph and Brock Godinez are two key losses for our boys team. Both runners were consistently in our top four and will be very hard to replace. They were definitely key parts in laying the foundation we have in place for future success,” Rinehart said. “On the girls side, Mackenzie Crapson and Abigail Stephenson were two varsity runners that we will greatly miss.”
Sophomore Easton Colborn comes off a runner-up finish and state qualification last season and more recently a hot track and field season. Senior Josept Lazobarahona also hopes to roll momentum from the spring into the fall.
“(Easton) had an outstanding freshman season… and led the way for us for most of the year. I think he has the potential to be a state medalist for us this year,” Rinehart said. “(Josept) will also return as one of our top runners.”
Rinehart also noted that sophomores Tyler Rowden and Jaron Powers made some leaps during the offseason. Freshmen Tucker Applegate and Mason Greve should also make an impact after successful careers at Royster Middle School.
Junior Macie Moore is back to lead the girls team. The 2022-23 Chanute Tribune Sports Awards nominee boasts a 13th place finish at state last year along with plenty of long distance success in track during the spring.
“She just continues to improve and will once again be one of the top runners in our league and be in contention in every meet we go to,” Rinehart said.
Rinehart expects varsity returners junior Violet Stich and sophomore Jarynn Hockett to have great seasons. But add in junior Makayla Becannon and freshman Marlee Brown, and you’ve reached the end of the girls roster.
“We have talent and potential on the girls side as well, we just need to find some more girls to give us some depth. With only five girls on the roster at this point, just one injury could keep us from being able to score as a team,” Rinehart said.
The SEK League is always one full of top-notch runners, a statement which is once again true according to Rinehart.
“Fort Scott always has a solid cross country program, coach Bogina does an outstanding job there,” he said. “Labette County definitely has to be the favorites on the girls side. You can never count out Pittsburg, and Coffeyville has been coming on strong on the boys side.”
Despite a stacked league and a talented region, Rinehart still expects big things from his runners. The work ethic of the Blue Comets has shined during the past season and summer.
“Keeping everybody healthy will be very key in having a successful year,” Rinehart said. “There are always nagging aches and pains that build up over the course of the season. But if we can run through those, avoid major injuries and make it to our end-of-season meets healthy, I believe good things will happen.”
Rinehart is joined on the coaching staff by assistant Tracy Walker.
“I'm really looking forward to the season,” Rinehart said. “We have a great group of kids and I can't wait to see what they achieve this fall. I think it will be another successful season for Chanute High School cross country.”
Up Next
The Blue Comets begin the season in typical fashion, traveling to Garnett on Aug. 31 for a meet hosted by the Anderson County Bulldogs. All meets have a start time of 4 p.m.
2023 Schedule
8/31 @ Garnett
8/7 @ Fort Scott
8/14 @ Wellsville
8/19 @ Humboldt
8/23 @ Lawrence (Rim Rock)
8/28 @ Richmond-Central Heights
10/5 @ Independence
10/12 Home (SEK)
10/21 Regionals TBA
10/28 @ Wamego (State)
