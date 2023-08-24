Chanute XC @ Home (Regionals) - Oct. 22, 2022 - Boys

Chanute boys varsity returners, pictured from left, Trenton Banks (3735), Easton Colborn (3736), Josept Lazobarahona (3740) and Tyler Rowden (3741) take off during the KSHSAA Class 4A Regional Cross Country Championships in Chanute on Oct. 22, 2022.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

With the boys looking to defend their Southeast Kansas League title and the girls hoping to nab their own, the Chanute cross country team has a lot to prove during the 2023 season.

“I expect the boys team to make another run at a league title and another trip to state. I believe we have the talent to do that and improve on our finish at the state meet,” Chanute head coach Brett Rinehart said. “On the girls side, we need to find a few more runners to build around the girls we have. If we can do that, I think the girls can be very competitive as well and find their way back to the top of the SEK.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments