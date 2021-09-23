JARED McMASTERS
Sports Editor
Over the month of September, the Royster Rockets volleyball season has been in full swing.
The Royster seventh grade team has already faced Parsons, Coffeyville, Burlington, Lyndon and Humboldt. In those matches, the Rockets are undefeated, with their most recent wins coming at the tournament in Burlington on Saturday.
In that tournament, Royster’s A team defeated the Lyndon Tigers 2-0 (26-24, 26-13) before narrowly defeated the Humboldt Cubs in two sets also, 25-20, 28-26. Bailey Breckheisen and Mylee Miller each finished with eight serves in the first game against the Cubs.
The Rockets secured the tournament’s first-place medals when they fought hard to finish strong in a decisive 15-7 tiebreaker third set against the Burlington Wildcats. Lani Seinfeld led the way with 10 serves in the first set of that final match.
Prior to its success at the tournament in Burlington, Royster defeated Coffeyville on Monday, Sept. 13.
The seventh grade A team was victorious in three sets (25-7, 18-25, 15-11), and the B team won in straight sets (25-20, 25-10). Head coach Shannon Bogle said that the Rockets A team struggled with its serves and returning Coffeyville’s serves in the second set, but she was still proud of the team for coming away with the win.
Earlier this month, Royster opened its season with the A team and B team facing the Parsons Vikings.
Both of Royster’s teams took down Parsons in two games.
The seventh grade A team won 25-20 and 25-17, and Paeton Ellis and Dannah Ward each came through on nine serves apiece.
The Rockets seventh grade B team took the first set against the Vikings, 25-14, before the eighth grade B team earned a win in the second set.
