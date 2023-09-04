BUFFALO — The Chetopa Hornets used a dual-threat backfield to run away from the Altoona-Midway Jets, 78-33 here Friday.
“Man, it feels great. We came out and showed them what we’ve been about,” Chetopa head coach Tommy Heatherly said after his first game as a head coach. “We’ve got a new era here. We’ve got a new attitude about life and football. It’s very nice to get these guys a dub.”
Things were tight through the first 20 minutes of play. Chetopa was the leading aggressor, but Altoona had a response for nearly every scoring drive in the first half.
Coming out of halftime, both teams were hit with countless cramps. Because of a lack of available referees, Friday's game started at 3 p.m.
“They didn’t adapt to the heat very well. We had a lot of cramping,” Altoona head coach Randy Almond said. “There were times where I was just looking for six healthy guys on the field.”
Although both teams were plagued with cramps, Chetopa seemed to be handling it somewhat better. This allowed the Hornets to outscore the Jets 46-7 in the second half.
“I’ll probably be looking into getting some pickle juice and bananas this week,” Heatherly said with a laugh. “This summer, I put them through some of the hardest workouts that I’ve endured throughout college and my walkway to the NFL, and I tried to put them through as much pain as I could to get them ready for the hardest game they’re gonna play this year at 3 p.m. in Kansas.”
Chetopa’s pair of running backs ate up the Altoona defense. Senior Blake Carter had 169 yards and four touchdowns, while senior Derick Thomas finished with 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
“They played like seniors today, and they showed real leadership,” Heatherly said.
Heatherly was also excited by the output of his younger players, notably the freshmen.
“I was ready to put in my young guys, and it was really nice to see guys like Harry Carter, Ethan Lawson and Gabe Robinson fighting out there,” he said.
Most of Altoona’s scoring came in the first half, and most of it came in the hands of junior William Stackhouse. Although he finished with just 51 rushing yards, he made them count with four touchdowns. Stackhouse added a fifth on a 65-yard kick return touchdown.
Stackhouse’s rushing touchdowns came on a double-lateral play that carved up the Chetopa defense.
“That is our strength, our strength is in our speed on laterals,” Almond said. “We just didn’t have that effort tonight, the kids just weren’t able to push off and get that extra little bit down deep.”
Senior quarterback Jacob Meigs was solid through the air. He went 6-for-9 for 50 yards and a touchdown. Those three incompletions were all drops, as all of Meigs’ passes were on target.
“I’m hoping to work on our routes a little bit. We had a couple passes dropped, but basically we need to run the route we’re calling. We’re throwing the ball where they should be, but they’re not there,” Almond said.
Like Heatherly, Almond also noted his appreciation of the effort from his younger players. Almond noted sophomore lineman Braxton Whittlake especially stood out.
“It was disappointing, but we’ve got nowhere to go but up,” Almond said. “We’ll build on that, and come back strong next week. We’ll be fine.”
Up Next
Both teams will be under Friday night lights this week, as Chetopa (1-0) stays on the road to take on the Peabody-Burns Warriors (0-1). Altoona (0-1) hits the road as well to face off with the Waverly Bulldogs (1-0).
Box Score
Chetopa: 19 13 19 27 - 78
Altoona-Midway: 13 13 0 7 - 33
Scoring
Q1 (1:28) CHTP - D. Thomas 6-yd rush (PAT no good) 0-6
Q1 (6:10) ALTM - W. Stackhouse 2-yd rush (PAT no good) 6-6
Q1 (7:34) CHTP - B. Carter 51-yd rush (C. Ross rush, PAT good) 6-13
Q1 (7:51) ALTM - W. Stackhouse 65-yd kickoff return (J. Meigs pass from K. Foster, PAT good) 13-13
Q1 (9:00) CHTP - B. Carter 2-yd rush (PAT no good) 13-19
Q2 (1:30) CHTP - C. Ross 68-yd pass from B. Carter (D. Thomas rush, PAT good) 13-26
Q2 (3:02) ALTM - W. Stackhouse 34-yd pass from J. Meigs (PAT no good) 19-26
Q2 (4:16) ALTM - W. Stackhouse 10-yd rush (J. Meigs rush, PAT good) 26-26
Q2 (7:21) CHTP - E. Lawson 10-yd pass from J. Lawellin (PAT no good) 26-32
Q3 (1:58) CHTP - B. Carter 9-yd rush (PAT no good) 26-38
Q3 (5:03) CHTP - B. Carter 1-yd rush (D. Thomas pass from J. Lawellin, PAT good) 26-45
Q3 (7:26) CHTP - T. Bond 45-yd punt return (PAT no good) 26-51
Q4 (0:14) CHTP - D. Thomas 43-yd rush (E. Lawson pass from J. Lawellin, PAT good) 26-58
Q4 (4:02) ALTM - W. Stackhouse 27-yd rush (W. Stackhouse rush, PAT good) 33-58
Q4 (4:11) CHTP - C. Ross 49-yd rush (D. Thomas pass from J. Lawellin) 33-65
Q4 (4:27) CHTP - C. Ross 33-yd rush (T. Bond rush, PAT good) 33-72
Q4 (7:09) CHTP - T. Bond 14-yd rush (PAT no good) 33-78
