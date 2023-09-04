Altoona FB vs. Chetopa - Sept. 1, 2023 - William Stackhouse

Altoona-Midway junior running back William Stackhouse (1) stiff arms Chetopa’s Harrison Carter (25) during a home matchup with the Hornets on Sept. 1.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

BUFFALO — The Chetopa Hornets used a dual-threat backfield to run away from the Altoona-Midway Jets, 78-33 here Friday.

“Man, it feels great. We came out and showed them what we’ve been about,” Chetopa head coach Tommy Heatherly said after his first game as a head coach. “We’ve got a new era here. We’ve got a new attitude about life and football. It’s very nice to get these guys a dub.”

