A large crowd looks on during the finals of the KSHSAA All Class State Track and Field Championships at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium in Wichita on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

Athletes from across the state will converge on Cessna Stadium at Wichita State University on Friday for the largest high school track meet in the country, the KSHSAA All-Class State Track & Field Championships. Field events and running preliminaries are set to start at 7:45 a.m.

Below is a list of coverage-area athletes who will be competing during the two-day meet, including the mark that qualified them for the meet.

Chanute TF Home (Regionals) 5.19.23 - Josept Lazzo-Barahona

Chanute junior Josept Lazzo-Barahona runs in the boys 4x800-meter relay at the KSHSAA Class 4A Regional Track and Field Championships on Friday.
Chanute TF Home (Regionals) 5.19.23 - Kynleigh Chard and Abby Stephenson

Chanute junior Kynleigh Chard takes a handoff from senior Abby Stephenson during the girls 4x100-meter relay at the KSHSAA Class 4A Regional Track and Field Championships on Friday.
Erie Humboldt TF @ Fredonia (TVL) 5.11.23 - 1600m

Killian Hume (4) and Tanner Strathe (2) of Erie and Nathan Swogar (12) and Peyton Wallace (1) of Humboldt round the first corner of the boys 1600-meter run at the Tri-Valley League Championships in Fredonia on May 11.
Erie Humboldt TF @ Fredonia (TVL) 5.11.23 - Makinzie Larue and Laney Hull

Makinzie LaRue of Erie and Laney Hull of Humboldt run the girls 100-meter hurdles finals at the Tri-Valley League Championships in Fredonia on May 11.

