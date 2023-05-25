Athletes from across the state will converge on Cessna Stadium at Wichita State University on Friday for the largest high school track meet in the country, the KSHSAA All-Class State Track & Field Championships. Field events and running preliminaries are set to start at 7:45 a.m.
Below is a list of coverage-area athletes who will be competing during the two-day meet, including the mark that qualified them for the meet.
Start times for each event can be found on the KSHSAA website.
Chanute Blue Comets (4A)
Boys
High Jump: Kaiden Seamster (6’-1”)
Javelin: Dagen Dean (170’-8”)
Triple Jump: Kaiden Seamster (41’-7”)
Pole Vault: Mike Stanley (9’-6”); Jordan Duncan (9’-0”)
100m: Rawley Chard (10.86); Dagen Dean (11.08)
4x100m Relay: Dagen Dean, Josept Lazzo-Barahona, Eric Erbe, Rawley Chard, Elliott Stephenson*, Landen Bilby* (44.19)
110m Hurdles: Mike Stanley (16.35)
200m: Dagen Dean (22.76)
300m Hurdles: Mike Stanley (44.30)
400m: Josept Lazzo-Barahona (50.77)
4x400m Relay: Josept Lazzo-Barahona, Eliott Stephenson, Eli Uhner, Rawley Chard, Eric Erbe*, Brock Godinez*
800m: Eliott Stephenson (2:03.35); Eli Uhner (2:06.31)
4x800m Relay: Eliott Stephenson, Eli Uhner, Tyler Rowden, Josept Lazzo-Barahona, Easton Colborn*, Brock Godinez* (8:39.68)
1600m: Jaron Powers (10:58.95)
Girls
High Jump: Isabella Barney (4’-6”)
Long Jump: Camrie Ranabargar (16’-9”)
Discus: Lena Aguilar (95’-1”)
Javelin: Jakiya Brown (106’-8”)
Pole Vault: Layla Harbin (7’-6”)
100m: Abbigale Burtnett (12.95)
4x100m Relay: Camrie Ranabargar, Abbigale Burtnett, Abby Stephenson, Kynleigh Chard, Violet Stich*, Jakiya Brown* (51.54)
100m Hurdles: Kynleigh Chard (15.83)
200m: Kynleigh Chard (26.54)
300m Hurdles: Kynleigh Chard (47.94)
4x800m Relay: Violet Stich, Macie Moore, Abby Stephenson, Jarynn Hockett, Maddie Kepley*, Madison DeCoster* (10:58.75)
3200m: Macie Moore (12:54.85)
Humboldt Cubs (3A)
Boys
Javelin: Maddox Johnson (163’-2”)
110m Hurdles: Mateo Miller (17.03)
300m Hurdles: Mateo Miller (44.55)
800m: Javyn Hess (2:09.97)
1600m: Peyton Wallace (5:01.00)
3200m: Peyton Wallace (11:21.80)
Girls
4x800m Relay: Skylar Hottenstein, Anna Heisler, Ricklyn Hillmon, McKenna Jones, Tori Melendez*, Mallory Sinclair*, Morgan Sterling*, Laney Hull* (11:00.15)
Erie Red Devils (2A)
Boys
High Jump: Grant Reissig (6’-0”)
Girls
High Jump: Ella Burnett (5’-0”); Makinzie LaRue (4’-10”)
100m Hurdles: Makinzie LaRue (17.67)
St. Paul Indians (1A)
Boys
100m: Dylan Paulie (11.94)
* - denotes relay alternate
