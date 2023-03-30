NEODESHA — The Humboldt Cubs kept the final outcome out of question with a pair of dominant wins against the Neodesha Bluestreaks on Monday.
Humboldt scored nine runs in the first inning en route to a 17-1 victory in game one.
Senior Karley Wools led the offensive attack with a triple, two singles and a pair of RBIs. Senior Emily Ross and freshman Skylar Hottenstein each drove in three RBIs of their own.
Hottenstein and seniors Morgan Sterling and Carsyn Haviland stole three bases each, as the Cubs finished with 14 total stolen bases in the early matchup.
Sophomore Shelby Shaughnessy (1-0) earned the pitching win in game one, giving up a single hit while notching nine strikeouts.
Game two went much the same way as the first, with the Cubs scoring at least six runs in each inning for a 19-1 win.
Haviland hit a pair of RBI-triples and senior Chloe Daniels and junior Rylan Covey drove in three RBIs on a pair of hits.
Freshman Taevyn Baylor (1-0) gave up a single hit while recording four strikeouts in her three innings of work.
Up Next
Humboldt (2-0) will look to keep things rolling today, taking on the Erie Red Devils (0-2) in a doubleheader on the road.
Game 1
Humboldt: 971 - 17 8
Neodesha: 001 - 1 1
Notes: Karley Wools 3 H, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Carsyn Haviland 1 H, 3 R, 1 RBI, 3 SB; Shelby Shaughnessy 1 H, 1 R, 2 SB; Emily Ross 2 H, 1 R, 3 RBI; Taevyn Baylor 2 R, 1 RBI; Chloe Daniels 2 R; Skylar Hottenstein 1 H, 2 R, 3 RBI, 3 SB; Morgan Sterling 1 R, 1 RBI, 3 SB; Chanlynn Wrestler 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Laney Hull 1 R; Shelby Shaughnessy W (1-0) 3.0 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 9 K, 6 BB
Game 2
Humboldt: 667 - 19 10
Neodesha: 100 - 1 1
Notes: Karley Wools 1 H, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB; Carsyn Haviland 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Shelby Shaughnessy 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB; Taevyn Baylor 1 H, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB; Chloe Daniels 2 H, 3 R, 3 RBI, 1 SB; Skylar Hottenstein 1 H, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 SB; Morgan Sterling 1 H, 2 R, 2 SB; Chanlynn Wrestler 2 R, 1 SB; Rylan Covey 2 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Taevyn Baylor W (1-0) 3.0 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 4 K, 2 BB
