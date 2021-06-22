RICHMOND – After falling short in two consecutive games last week for the first time this year, Chanute Post 170 A took two wins on the road versus Central Heights Monday.
Game 1 was over in 5 innings thanks to a 10-0 win. Starting pitcher Caden Schwegman hit his first solo home run this season, coupled with an RBI triple. Left fielder Nate Miesch posted two singles, while extra hitter Gage Hanna, center fielder Blake Atwood, and catcher Dax Axleson all put up a single; Atwood registered two RBI and Axleson had one.
On the mound, Schwegman threw heaters by Central Heights all evening, striking out four and walking just one hitter.
Post 170 A head coach Jeremy Wheeler said all facets of the game played well.
“Hitting, pitching, everything was good,” Wheeler said. “Pitching went well, hitting went well, executing baseball. They do what we ask them to do, so it’s good.”
Schwegman as the third batter got things started with his solo dinger in the top of the first. He said he needed to be calm, cool and collected given how prior at-bats have gone for him.
“My approach was just go up there and relax and hit the ball because I’ve been on a slump, so I just decided to go up there, have fun and hit the ball and put the ball in play for my team – just go have fun,” he said.
Central Heights responded in the bottom half of the inning and loaded the bases. But Chanute’s pitching and defense ended the inning.
“I just went up there and threw strikes and got outs for my team,” Schwegman said. “I was throwing some curveballs. My curveball was working really good. My two-seam fastball was cutting in a little bit. And my knuckleball was working in a little bit.”
Good defense and too much offense by Chanute won the game.
First baseman Royce Chaney hit a fielder’s choice and scored Meisch in the top of the second. Three more runs on one hit piled on, including a run scored by shortstop Cohwen Wheeler after second baseman Quintin Gregory was hit by a wild pitch thrown by Central Heights pitcher Clay Garrett, and a two-run single by Atwood, which made the score 5-0.
Garrett threw another wild pitch to bring home Meisch in the third. Gregory produced an RBI off a fielding error to put the score up to 7-0.
An inning later, an RBI triple by Schwegman and an RBI single by Axleson improved the score to 9-0.
Garrett then walked Chaney and scored Chanute’s final run of Game 1.
Game 2
After a bit of trouble in the beginning of the game, Chanute was able to come out on top and win their eighth game of the season 8-2.
Chaney put up two singles, Meisch had an RBI double, and third baseman Braxton Harding, Atwood, Gregory and Hanna all had singles. Outfielder Tevyn James had two RBI.
The only Central Heights production of the day was in the third when All-Flint-Hills League Honorable Mention Max Cannady hit an RBI sac fly and a wild pitch thrown by Atwood brought home another run to give Central Heights the quick 2-0 lead.
The rest of the game was all Chanute. And it started with the pitching of Atwood, who went on to strike out six and walk just three batters.
“Last game I pitched against them, I pitched against them rather well. I just tried to throw my fastball as hard as I can right down the middle and just see what they could do with it, and then if it got to a time when it was opportune, throw a curveball,” Atwood said. “I had to try and work with runners if they got on, but I felt like I did better than I did last game.”
Chanute hitting finally produced after Wheeler and assistant coach Hunter Friederich huddled the team together after the third inning and implored about better offense.
“We stopped missing the signs that were given and we actually started playing ball like we know how to do. We started executing a lot of good hits,” Friederich said. “I just told them to start hitting the ball, start listening to what we told them, and it’ll come out all right.”
Chanute’s bats responded, including an RBI sac bunt by Axleson, an error to first that scored Schwegman, an RBI double by Meisch, a fielder’s choice RBI by James that scored Meisch, and an RBI single that was hit just fair to right field to bring across home plate Gregory, which put the score at 5-2 Chanute in the fourth inning.
Three more Chanute runs were scored in the fifth on no hits. Harding and Atwood scored on Cannady wild pitches, and James hit into a fielder’s choice that brought home a run for the final score.
Cannady pitched well in the first two innings until Chanute’s bats woke up. For the game, he struck out six and walked three.
Chanute (8-2) will next play Tuesday in Burlington at 6 and 8 pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.