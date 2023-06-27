A bevy of area traveling baseball and softball teams brought home tournament championships over the weekend. Four teams won titles, while another finished as runner-up.
High Octane 18-and-under
The elder High Octane squad joined over 20 teams from across the nation for the Kansas City Metro Battle of the Bats tournament over the weekend.
“Key hits and outstanding pitching were the keys to our success,” High Octane head coach Roy McCoy said. “We ran the bases as well as we ever have, forcing many close plays and that was the key to our being champions.”
High Octane opened with a 6-1 win over Alliance, followed by a 3-3 tie against TNT and a 2-1 win over the Lawrence Inferno.
In the semifinals, High Octane defeated the Yankton Fury of Yankton, S.D., by a score of 7-4, before knocking-off the Kansas Sluggers, 6-3, in the championship.
“Jaye (Smith) pitched the best game of her career,” McCoy said. “At one point she recorded four straight change up outs. I was so proud of her. I have always put a lot of pressure on her both with the bat and pushing her to be mentally strong while in the circle.”
High Octane is now 19-3-1 on the year. The team is made up of Smith, Aysha Houk, Molly Proper, Emily Ross, Kamri Naff, Skyller Hopper, Preston Keating and Reece Norris.
Kansas Rage 14-and-under
The Kansas Rage is a team of players from all around Southeast Kansas, notably a trio of Chanute natives. The Rage won the 14-and-under Single-A USSSA State Championship.
“It was a great weekend of baseball, because everyone contributed, everyone stuck together and picked each other up no matter what was going on,” Rage coach Ryan Disbrow said. “We have a great group of kids from around southeast Kansas, and they have been an awesome group to coach this summer. They’re hard working, and not short on personality.”
The Rage went 1-1 in pool play, defeating the Emporia Reds, 21-6, before falling to the Wichita Astros, 8-1.
During bracket play on Sunday, the Rage defeated the Reds, 2-1, the Iola Mustangs, 6-2, before claiming revenge against the Astros in the championship, 13-4.
“Lawrence Chaney was a force pitching in the championship game, going 6.1 innings, dominating a team of good hitters,” Disbrow said.
Along with Chaney, Chanute natives Kasen Audiss and Karter Naff play for the Rage.
The Rage are currently 11-8 in USSSA play.
Humboldt Lady Cubs 14-and-under
The Humboldt Lady Cubs 14-and-under softball squad won the USSSA Summer Slam.
The Cubs opened the tournament with a no-hitter by Jo Ellison, defeating Kansas Classics 10-0. A come-from-behind win in game 2 over Emporia Energy and a 4-1 win over Khaos Softball gave the Cubs a 3-0 pool play record.
The Cubs then defeated the SEK Reign, 7-3, won their semifinals matchup 9-8, and defeated Khaos in the championship, 9-4.
NOCO Outsiders 13-and-under
The Neosho County Outsiders finished as runners-up in the 13-and-under Single-A USSSA State Championship bracket.
After taking an 8-6 loss to the Salina Astros on Friday, the Outsiders responded Saturday morning with a 14-10 win over the Diamond Hoppers. Bracket play saw the Outsiders earn wins over the Wolfpack, 15-5, the Larned Bandits, 7-6, and the Diamon Hoppers, 14-8. NOCO narrowly missed out on a title, dropping the championship game to the Mac ‘n’ Seitz Schoenfeld by a score of 9-8.
The Outsiders are now 11-5 in USSSA play. The team — coached by Chad Raida — is made up of Briggs Bancroft, Alex Helman, Trey Raida, Joseph Gann, Derrick Walls, Gage Frazell, Braddox Bancroft, Bo Small, Kysen Seamster, Jentry Costin and Braxton Whittley.
Chanute Cobras 11-and-under
The Chanute Cobras also took down a title, theirs coming in the 11-and-under Single-A USSSA State Championship bracket.
A Friday afternoon pool play win against the Titans, 12-8, was followed by a Saturday morning loss to the Salina Astros, 9-8.
The Cobras bounced back and exploded on offense in bracket play. They knocked off the Emporia Reds, 17-2, the top-seeded Larned Dirtbags, 19-5, got revenge on the Astros, 11-10, before defeating the Mac ‘n’ Seitz Moensters in the championship by a score of 11-3.
The Cobras are now 8-5 in USSSA play and 27-7 overall. The team — coached by Devin Eccles — is made up of Barrett Alonzo, Ely Costin, Broughan Douglas, Easton Umbarger, Kanyon Vaughn, Luke Weilert, Kipten Wheeler, Matthew Clounch, Ian Koester, Brody Rousselle and Brodi Eccles.
