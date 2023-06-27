High Octane @ Battle of the Bats - June 25, 2023

The High Octane 18-and-under poses with the championship trophy from the KC Metro Battle of the Bats.

 Contributed photo

A bevy of area traveling baseball and softball teams brought home tournament championships over the weekend. Four teams won titles, while another finished as runner-up.

High Octane 18-and-under

Rage @ USSSA State - June 25, 2023

The Kansas Rage 14-and-under squad poses with the championship trophy from the USSSA Single-A State Championship.
Cobras @ USSSA State - June 25, 2023

The Chanute Cobras 11-and-under squad poses with the championship trophy from the USSSA Single-A State Championship.

