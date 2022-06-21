With an update to wrestling weight classes from the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) taking effect next year, the KSHSAA Executive Board approved the adoption of a 14-weight system for the 2022-23 girls wrestling season at its monthly meeting last week.
“There was too big of a gap between some weight classes,” Chanute girls wrestling head coach Nick Nothern said of the change.
“With the numbers growing for the sport, it was the right move.”
Since the introduction of girls wrestling in Kansas high schools in 2019, the sport has changed drastically thanks to the explosion of growth. According to the NFHS, the growth of girls wrestling in the last five years outpaces every other sport in the nation.
Originally sanctioned in only six states prior to 2015, girls wrestling went from less than 5,000 participants in 2010 to nearly 30,000 in the 2018-19 season.
“With girls wrestling growing so fast, adding more weight classes will open up more spots for more girls to wrestle. I’m excited for it,” Humboldt head wrestling coach Kent Goodner said.
While Goodner and Nothern were both excited for the change, Erie head wrestling coach WIll Weber was quick to point out issues that still remain for the sport.
“I have mixed feelings about it. On one hand I’m glad that there’s more classes to give girls more opportunity to wrestle,” Weber said. “On the other hand I wish they would add the weight classes for the upper end. I had a girl that weighed 162 pounds and she had to make a decision between 155 and 170.”
The first season sported 11 weight classes before switching to the current 12 classes ahead of the 2020-21 season.
The addition of two more weight classes is an attempt to bring the sport closer in line with the boys’ side, which currently uses 14 weight classes, and give more girls the opportunity to compete at the varsity level.
The NFHS Wrestling Rules Committee recommended the rule change at its annual meeting in April 2021, allowing state associations the opportunity for early adoption.
“Most states already featuring girls wrestling had a strong need to see something come from the NFHS,” Wrestling Rules Committee chair Anthony Clarke said. “All those states already had different weight classes, so they reached out to the committee and said, ‘Just like with the boys, we need to get a set of weight classes in the rules for girls to follow.’ In doing so, it standardizes the rules and allows for interstate competition.”
The NFHS settled on three sets of weight classes for states to select from. State associations must select a set of weights for the season, either 12, 13 or 14, and cannot switch between sets during the season.
Originally the rule change was set to take place prior to the 2023-24 season, but KSHSAA staff recommended an early adoption for the 2022-23 season.
The new weights approved by the NFHS Board of Directors, the set which KSHSAA will adopt, are as follows; 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 140, 145, 155, 170, 190, 235.
“Previous surveys have indicated a varying number of weight classes that states wanted, so the committee attempted to meet the needs of as many people as possible,” Elliot Hopkins, NFHS director of sports and student services, said in an NFHS press release.
“We have more and more state associations sponsoring girls wrestling and holding state championships for girls, so the committee believed it was time to establish uniform weight classifications for girls.”
Although boys wrestling has had its 14 weights since 1996, the 20 years before that saw the addition of a weight class twice, as well as shifting in the actual weights numerous times.
This rule change comes along with a laundry-list of changes designed to further the growth of the female side of the sport, such as lessening restrictions on uniforms and undergarments and streamlining the weigh-in process for girls.
