Bottom row, from left, Derrick Walls, Chanute, Trey Raida, Thayer, Briggs Bancroft, Chanute, Easton Umbarger, Thayer. Bo Small, Chanute. Standing, Alex Helman, Chanute, Gage Frazell, Chanute, Remington John, Thayer, Braddox Bancroft, Chanute, Jentry Costin, Chanute, Colvin Whittley, Cherryvale. In back, Assistant Coach Scott John, Head Coach Chad Raida, Assistant Coach Presston Whittley.

A local USSSA baseball team won the State championship on June 28. 

After beating the Raptors 14-3, then the No. 1 seed Mammoth Sports Academy, 9-1, on Saturday, the NOCO Outsiders — a team out of Thayer composed of players10 years old and younger — slammed the Panthers 11-3 on Sunday, June 28, to capture their first 10U USSSA State Tournament win. 

NOCO Outsiders first-year coach Chad Raida said everybody was a hero in the State win. 

“Everybody contributed, whether it was a base hit, everybody had a contribution one way or another,” Raida said. “The pitching was phenomenal.”

On a team that has some players who have competed with each other for four to five years, Chanute’s Alex Hellman tallied two hits, two RBIs and scored a run; Chanute’s Jentry Costin and Bo Small hit twice, brought in an RBI each and scored a run each; Chanute’s Gage Frazell registered a hit, an RBI and scored two runs; Thayer’s Trey Raida and Remington John put up a hit, walked twice and scored five runs between the both of them; and Cherryvale’s Colvin Whittley scored a run. 

On the mound, Whittley struck out four, walked one and allowed two earned runs and five hits.

The NOCO Outsiders (9-2) will gear up for State fall tournaments. 

