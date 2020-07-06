A local USSSA baseball team won the State championship on June 28.
After beating the Raptors 14-3, then the No. 1 seed Mammoth Sports Academy, 9-1, on Saturday, the NOCO Outsiders — a team out of Thayer composed of players10 years old and younger — slammed the Panthers 11-3 on Sunday, June 28, to capture their first 10U USSSA State Tournament win.
NOCO Outsiders first-year coach Chad Raida said everybody was a hero in the State win.
“Everybody contributed, whether it was a base hit, everybody had a contribution one way or another,” Raida said. “The pitching was phenomenal.”
On a team that has some players who have competed with each other for four to five years, Chanute’s Alex Hellman tallied two hits, two RBIs and scored a run; Chanute’s Jentry Costin and Bo Small hit twice, brought in an RBI each and scored a run each; Chanute’s Gage Frazell registered a hit, an RBI and scored two runs; Thayer’s Trey Raida and Remington John put up a hit, walked twice and scored five runs between the both of them; and Cherryvale’s Colvin Whittley scored a run.
On the mound, Whittley struck out four, walked one and allowed two earned runs and five hits.
The NOCO Outsiders (9-2) will gear up for State fall tournaments.
