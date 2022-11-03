NCCC MBB vs Bethel 11.1.22 - Derrick Wiley

Neosho County sophomore guard Derrick Wiley (13) puts a shot over a Bethel defender during Tuesday’s home opener.

 Ben Smith | Contributed photo

The Neosho County men's basketball team opened the season with a 97-85 victory over the Bethel Threshers here Tuesday. The matchup marked the debut of the squad’s new head coach, Taylor Shaffer.

“Anytime you can come away with a win is a good day, but we are a long way from where we need to be,” Shaffer said.

NCCC MBB vs Bethel 11.1.22 - Alexander Norris

Neosho County sophomore forward Alexander Norris (3) looks to shoot a free throw during Tuesday's 97-85 victory over the Bethel Threshers.

