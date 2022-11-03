The Neosho County men's basketball team opened the season with a 97-85 victory over the Bethel Threshers here Tuesday. The matchup marked the debut of the squad’s new head coach, Taylor Shaffer.
“Anytime you can come away with a win is a good day, but we are a long way from where we need to be,” Shaffer said.
The victory moves the Panthers to 3-0 all-time against the Threshers, having defeated them 80-77 last season.
The Panthers opened the game on a 10-0 run, moving to a 17-point lead toward the end of the first half. Hot shooting from Bethel kept things manageable for the Threshers with a 48-35 score at the intermission.
“We got off to a hot start, and although we controlled the game and led the entire way, we just weren’t able to put them away,” Shaffer said.
The second half saw Bethel spark up the offense, cutting the Panther lead to just five points after a Neosho County technical foul.
“You have to give credit to Bethel for shooting the ball as well as they did, but we can’t give up 85 points and consistently expect to win,” Shaffer said. “Every time we got up 12-14 points we would have a mental lapse that would allow them back into the game. As a team, we have to learn how to be able to put teams away, and stop shooting ourselves in the foot with stupid mistakes.”
Bethel shot 44% from beyond the arc on the night, which kept the Threshers close throughout. But after converting on a pair of key turnovers late, the Panthers ran away to a 97-85 final.
Sophomore forward Alexander Norris posted a team-high 27 points, but sophomore guard Derrick Wiley was the man of the night, going for a double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Sophomore forward Jamarion Butler had 16 points and seven rebounds, while freshman guard Dariq Williams added 10 points.
After playing mostly as a bench player last season, sophomore guard Ezrah Vaigafa moved into the starting rotation as of Tuesday’s matchup. Vaigafa posted just four points, but added a team-high six assists.
Butler, Williams and sophomore forward Jaaron Harriott added three assists each.
“On the bright side, we shared the ball extremely well with 21 team assists,” Shaffer said. “We were able to find a way to win when we didn’t shoot the ball very well as a team.”
The Panthers shot just 38.3% from the field, and a dismal 28% from three.
While only in the game for five minutes, sophomore guard Michael Odingo posted five points and a rebound.
Up Next
The 1-0 Panthers continue action at home today with a matchup against the junior varsity Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.
“Moving forward, we have to give a better effort on the defensive end,” Shaffer said. “But if we can score in the 90’s every game, we’ll have a chance.”
Box Score
Bethel 35 50 - 85
Neosho 48 49 - 97
Scoring: Alexander Norris 27, Jamarion Butler 16, Derrick Wiley 14, Dariq Williams 10, Jaaron Harriott 6, Michael Odingo 5, Ezrah Vaigafa 4, Davion Lewis 4, Traymond Willis-Shaw 4, Peter Obeng 4, Shaun Holmes 3
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.