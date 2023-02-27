Humboldt WBB vs Eureka 1.31.23 - Carsyn Haviland

Humboldt senior Carsyn Haviland (20) floats up a shot during a matchup with Eureka on Jan. 31.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs used a team-wide offensive effort to post a 54-30 victory over the visiting Douglass Bulldogs in the opening round of the KSHSAA Class 3A Girls Basketball Sub-State Championships.

The Cubs jumped out to a 15-7 lead after a quarter, extending the lead to 26-15 at the half. The Cubs never looked back, as they extended their lead to 42-21 after three quarters en route to the demanding victory.

