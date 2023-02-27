HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs used a team-wide offensive effort to post a 54-30 victory over the visiting Douglass Bulldogs in the opening round of the KSHSAA Class 3A Girls Basketball Sub-State Championships.
The Cubs jumped out to a 15-7 lead after a quarter, extending the lead to 26-15 at the half. The Cubs never looked back, as they extended their lead to 42-21 after three quarters en route to the demanding victory.
Humboldt’s offense was kickstarted on multiple occasions by strong drives to the basket from senior Carsyn Haviland. Though the guard made just three buckets on the night, she went 9-of-16 on nine trips to the charity strips to finish with a team-high 15 points.
Not to be out-done, senior Karley Wools tallied 14 points to nearly keep pace with Haviland. Sophomore McKenna Jones added 10 points on efficient 3-point shooting, sophomore Shelby Shaughnessy scored nine, junior Kenisyn Hottenstein provided four and sophomore Shelby Shaughnessy tacked on two.
The third-seeded Cubs improved to 9-12 with the victory.
Up Next
Humboldt is set to take on the Neodesha Bluestreaks (17-4) in the KSHSAA Class 3A Girls Basketball Sub-State Championship semifinals. The second-seeded Bluestreaks advanced past the quarterfinals with a 55-29 victory against Council Grove.
Box Score
Humboldt: 15 11 17 11 — 54
Scoring
Douglass: Roberts 8, H. Waggoner 8, G. Bergsten 5, M. Waggoner 5, Born 4
Humboldt: Carsyn Haviland 15, Karley Wools 14, McKenna Jones 10, Shelby Shaughnessy 9, Kenisyn Hottenstein 4, Shelby Hottenstein 2
